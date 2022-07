When we ask the kids what they want to eat for dinner, if we give them option to eat out, the choice is usually between two spots. Sakura is one of those spots my whole family enjoys dining at. Sakura is a relatively new restaurant to the Sulphur Springs area. They feature sushi and hibachi style meals. There is something for everyone in our group to choose from, and the portions usually work out that no one goes home hungry. They manage to satisfy the voracious appetite of the 16 year old.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO