Michigan State

Living Exponentially: Hosted by Eileen Tesch, with guest Donna Brandenburg, Candidate for Michigan Governor Part 3

By Eileen Tesch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living. In the third part of this series, Donna Brandenburg, a candidate for Governor,...

Ottissippi Excerpt Chapter 4, # 3 Missionaries – By Cheryl Morgan

OTTISSIPPI is written by local author – Cheryl Morgan. It is the New Native History and culture of Southeast Michigan and beyond that has been untold. It was inaccessible due to the complexity of the many tribes, governments, states, and boundaries. The history was hidden and scattered everywhere due to time and the many changes of names of waterways, peoples and places. It is the result of 4 years of intense groundbreaking research that clarifies and reveals what happened here and in the Northwest Territory. Now available in one volume! Non-fiction 643 pages.
MICHIGAN STATE
The “Gambling” Farmer – By Marion Webber

This article is brought to you by: Mosher’s Jewlers. 336 Huron Ave, Port Huron, 48060, Tel: 810-987-2768/ www.moshers.com. Michigan is known for its changing weather! Looking back on growing up on a vegetable farm, I never realized how much farming was a “gamble.” Watching my dad panic when crops were planted and no rain was in sight was always a major stress for him. I never realized it as a child, but certainly as I grew up I could understand it better. Trying to feed a family of 8 was always a challenge! Finally, dad put in a pond to solve that particular problem, but then came the bugs and diseases. When it was time to take it to the market, it also was a gamble. If everyone had a bumper crop (or a good year for growing crops) the prices would be so low that all that work would barely pay off. You almost had to wish for an area of farmers to experience a late frost or drowning rains in the summer to ruin their crops so the price would go up. What a crazy way to live, and yet this is how it was.
PORT HURON, MI
Fire danger is elevated this week; be careful outdoors – By Michigan Department of Natural Resources

Even with recent showers in some parts of the state, much of Michigan is very dry. That means fire safety is a high priority for anyone working or playing outdoors. “We are beginning to see seasonal drought conditions across much of the state. Intermittent rainfall in some areas hasn’t been enough to lessen those conditions,” said Paul Rogers, fire prevention specialist for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. “We urge residents and visitors to use caution when burning.”
MICHIGAN STATE
The Poet’s Corner – “Destroyed Identity” – By John Yurgens

This article is brought to you by: Blue Water Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram. 4080 24th Ave, Fort Gratiot, 48059,Tel: 810-385-4481/ www.bluewaterchryslerdodgejeep.com. Quite often, we may be unaware of the magnitude and depth of our deficits. unable to see the peaks approaching; let alone what lies ahead. The paranoid thinking you...
FORT GRATIOT TOWNSHIP, MI

