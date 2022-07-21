Living Exponentially: Hosted by Eileen Tesch, with guest Donna Brandenburg, Candidate for Michigan Governor Part 3

This article is brought to you by: Mosher’s Jewlers. 336 Huron Ave, Port Huron, 48060, Tel: 810-987-2768/ www.moshers.com. Michigan is known for its changing weather! Looking back on growing up on a vegetable farm, I never realized how much farming was a “gamble.” Watching my dad panic when crops were planted and no rain was in sight was always a major stress for him. I never realized it as a child, but certainly as I grew up I could understand it better. Trying to feed a family of 8 was always a challenge! Finally, dad put in a pond to solve that particular problem, but then came the bugs and diseases. When it was time to take it to the market, it also was a gamble. If everyone had a bumper crop (or a good year for growing crops) the prices would be so low that all that work would barely pay off. You almost had to wish for an area of farmers to experience a late frost or drowning rains in the summer to ruin their crops so the price would go up. What a crazy way to live, and yet this is how it was.

PORT HURON, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO