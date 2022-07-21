ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

Muncie man accused of driving more than 100 mph, having BAC 3 times legal limit in deadly crash

By Izzy Karpinski
 3 days ago

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — A Muncie man has been charged in a deadly New Year’s Day crash in which he allegedly reached speeds of more than 100 mph while also driving drunk.

Police say the crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. on January 1, 2022 at the 59.5 mile marker in between the Jonesville/Seymour and Walesboro exits.

A 40-year-old woman died in the crash, and multiple other people were hurt.

Investigators says one of the drivers, Marcus Abram, 26, admitted to deputies that he drank earlier that night but refused testing.

Carmel PD deputy chief suspended after allegations of inappropriate behavior, including groping, kissing female employees

The Fatal Accident Reconstruction Team concluded that Abram was traveling over 100 mph prior to striking a vehicle that was pulled over in the median.

According to the sheriff’s office, blood results showed Abram to be three times the legal BAC limit at the time of the crash.

Abram was charged on July 11 with operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death and operating a vehicle while intoxicated – with a previous conviction.

He turned himself in to the Bartholomew County Jail on July 15.

