Turan Rush was only 12 when he was suspended from school for the first time. He and his friends, sixth graders at Stonewall Jackson Middle School in Charleston, were hanging out in the school lunchroom in 2010 when they started roughhousing. Rush ended up suspended from school for 10 days for play fighting; that experience, he said, taught him at a young age to distrust authority figures like teachers and principals.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 3 DAYS AGO