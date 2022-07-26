The GTA Online The Criminal Enterprises update has now launched on July 26, bringing with it a big shake up to many aspects of the online world that are intended to provide a better experience across the board for players. Rockstar has been busy gathering feedback and analysing how GTA Online has been performing in action, to identify what areas need to be improved so their expansive sandbox can be more accessible for fresh recruits, while still keeping things interesting for those veterans. who've racked up years of experience already. We've reviewed all of the information available so far, to give you a round up of the biggest changes with the GTA Online The Criminal Enterprises update.

Although no official GTA Online update time for The Criminal Enterprises has been announced by Rockstar, we can confirm that the update patch for it can be downloaded right now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. The size of this seems to be anything up to 12GB on Xbox, but once you've installed it you'll be able to access the fresh content with this update. Because this is a significantly larger update than usual, the increased traffic it will bring could result in GTA Online servers down to begin with, but any issues should be resolved quickly.

Don't worry if you haven't upgraded to the latest console yet, as the GTA Online The Criminal Enterprises update will be available on PS4 and Xbox One, as well as PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X. It's possible that some of the content added will be exclusive to new-gen consoles, though the only mention of this restriction so far is for a fresh ride from GTA Online Hao's Special Works .

You can finally run in the casino

If you find yourself regularly plodding across The Diamond Casino to spin the Lucky Wheel or play some table games, then things have now been sped up for you. Security have removed their restriction on running, so you can now happily jog around and reach your preferred gambling destination a whole lot quicker.

The Oppressor Mk II is finally getting nerfed

If you've been fed up with other players constantly trolling you with the Oppressor Mk II flying motorcycle, then help is on hand with the GTA Online The Criminal Enterprises update. Not only will the effectiveness of the homing missiles fired by this vehicle be reduced, but this bike will also have fewer countermeasures uses available with longer cooldowns between them. As a general improvement to reduce griefing, players' Kill/Death ratio will no longer be affected by kills in Freemode, and will only be changed by actions in competitive modes after the update.

Using armor and snacks in combat will be much easier

A big issue for a lot of players has been the time and effort it takes to apply fresh body armor or consume snacks to restore health, as it's often impractical to scroll through several menus to do this in the middle of a heated firefight. The GTA Online The Criminal Enterprises update is addressing this by added several new quick actions when you bring up the weapon wheel, so you can eat a snack or use armor on the fly without breaking your flow. There will also be an option to buy full ammo for all weapons through the Interaction Menu, and if you fail then Quick Restart a mission then your snacks will be restocked to the level you started the mission with so you don't run out.

One of the biggest additions with the GTA Online The Criminal Enterprises update is the addition of new Contact Missions, which allow you to become a special IAA field operative and investigate a criminal conspiracy around rigged gas prices. This will initiate Operation Paper Trail, with a series of missions for one to four players as you look into the affairs of petrochemical magnates, The Duggans.

More new vehicles are on the way

The Criminal Enterprises update promises that we'll be receiving plenty of GTA Online new cars through the summer and beyond, including two Imani Tech compatible vehicles for customization at the Agency, as well as new Tuners vehicles and a ride from Hao that will be exclusive to new-gen console players. There are six rides available at launch – Conada, Corsita, Greenwood, LM87, Torero XO, and Omnis E-GT – with another 12 due to arrive over the coming months. You'll need some extra space for all of these fresh cars, so it's handy that the number of ownable properties is being increased from 8 to 10, which potentially provides up to 20 new garage slots for your vehicles.

Business activities can now go private

If you'd rather take on Business activities at your own pace or with friends, then the GTA Online The Criminal Enterprises update will let you register as a VIP, CEO, or MC President in Invite Only, Crew, and Friend Sessions for the first time. This means you can complete Sell Missions and any other activities without outside interference, however there are now increased bonuses for players who continue to sell their goods in Public Sessions to reflect the additional risk.

Payouts are increasing across the board

If you're trying to find out how to make money fast in GTA Online , then The Criminal Enterprises update will help with that thanks to increased payout across a wide range of activities. Races will pay out 50% more GTA$ on average, while Adversary Modes will also receive an average boost of 50% to payouts. Heists will also become much more lucrative, with reduced setup fees and an additional 50% to 75% awarded on top of the Heist Finale payouts.

