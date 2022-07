FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. (TCD) -- A 43-year-old day care worker stands accused of child abuse after allegedly breaking a child’s leg because he was upset. According to a news release from the Fredericktown Police Department, Jaqueline Duffel was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and abuse or neglect of a child causing serious physical injury. On Monday, July 18, at approximately 2:50 p.m., officers responded to Kid’s Corner Preschool on Chamber Drive and met with a Children’s Division worker who said she was there to investigate allegations of child abuse, the Daily Journal reports.

