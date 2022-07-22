ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LOTTO ticket worth $18.9M sold in New York

By Delaney Keppner
 2 days ago
(Getty Images)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The New York Lottery announced that a jackpot winning ticket was sold for the New York LOTTO drawing on July 20.

According to the NY Lottery, the ticket was worth $18.9 million and was sold at the Yonkers Mini Mart & Deli on Yonkers Avenue in Westchester County. The winning numbers for the July 20 drawing were 7-17-23–29-48-57 and had the bonus number 21.

To win the New York LOTTO jackpot, players must match six numbers drawn from a field of one to 59. New York LOTTO drawings are televised every Wednesday and Saturday at approximately 11:21 p.m.

A New York LOTTO prize of any amount can be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the State’s toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply

IN THIS ARTICLE
