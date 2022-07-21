People ran from vehicle after fatal Harrisburg crash: police

A shooting in the area of 16th and Carnation streets in Harrisburg on Sunday has put one man in the hospital. Emergency dispatchers were called out around noon after a man was reported to have been shot in the back of the neck or head but was alive and alert.
TIONESTA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police released the details on a woman who was injured when her vehicle slammed into a utility pole off State Route 36 in Tionesta Township. According to PSP Marienville, the accident occurred around 9:08 a.m. on Wednesday, July 13, as a 2012...
Update: Janiylah has been located. No other details about her condition have been released. Swatara Township police released a statement around 5:45 p.m. saying the girl had been located. They did not release any other details. Swatara Township police are actively searching for a missing 4-year-old, Janiylah Hernandez-Cousins. This is...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — On July 22, around 11:30 p.m., the Pennsylvania State Police with the Harrisburg Unit was sent to a crash on I-81 southbound in West Hanover Township, Dauphin County. According to state police, a tractor trailer was driving in the left lane with it's hazard lights...
Pennsylvania State Police say the bus driver involved in a crash last year that injured dozens of people from a Lancaster County church had a medical emergency. The bus was returning to Lives Changed By Christ's Manheim Campus from a retreat when it veered off Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County and crashed in a wooded area on Sept. 19, 2021.
Emergency dispatchers say the coroner has been called to a rescue incident in York County. Crews were called to the 100 block of Gemmill Road in Peach Bottom Township, just after 11 a.m. Sunday. The incident was in the area of Corn Tassel Road, South White Pine Trail, Susquehanna Road,...
UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman from Upper Allen Township, Cumberland County has been injured during a late morning crash on Saturday, July 23. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to a release...
WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police say a Harrisburg man died in a crash on Interstate 81 Friday night. The crash occurred just after 11:30 in West Hanover Township, Dauphin County. According to state police, the crash involved a car driven by 37-year-old Caleb L. Flick, who died...
A 22-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman are still wanted in connection with a deadly drive-by shooting of a dog after one man was arrested, authorities say. Dajohn Na'Rayn Sanders, 22, of Chambersburg, was arrested in connection with the drive-by shooting at that happened on July 12 in the 350 block of Lincoln Way West on Friday, July 22, police said in an update release.
EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – Ephrata Police are investigating a recent business burglary at a car dealership. The burglary happened in the early morning hours of Saturday, July 16, at a dealership on the 400 block of North Reading Road in Ephrata Township. Police say the suspect(s) forced entry into...
MANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Lancaster city has been arrested after he fought with police officers on Sunday, July 17. According to the Manor Township Police Department, at 2:14 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Colonial Manor Drive for a burglary in progress. When police arrived they located 35-year-old James King of Lancaster.
A 67-year-old man was killed in an overnight hit-and-run crash Thursday at a Harrisburg intersection, authorities said. The Dauphin County Coroner’s Office said Tyrone Thompson, of Harrisburg, was the passenger pronounced dead at the scene of the 2:30 a.m. Thursday crash at 17th and Regina streets. His autopsy is scheduled for July 26.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Police say a state trooper has been charged with aggravated cruelty to animals after an on-duty incident on Dec. 28, 2021, in Chester County. The criminal complaint filed by the PSP Internal Affairs Division alleges Corporal Michael Perillo, assigned to Troop J, Avondale, responded to assist at an incident involving […]
HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – The Hummelstown Borough Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two theft suspects. Police say on July 18 between 8:45 a.m. and 9:20 a.m., cash and a debit card were stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked at the Hummels Nature Trail. At...
WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in York are searching for a motorcyclist who has twice fled police. On May 10 around 12 p.m. the pictured suspect fled a Trooper in Wrightsville and on May 28 the same suspect fled a Trooper on I-83S near mile marker 24.
PERRYOPOLIS, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man died while swimming in the Youghiogheny River in Perry Township, Fayette County. According to Fayette County 911, first responders were dispatched to the scene along Layton Road at around 5 p.m. Saturday evening. The Fayette County coroner's office says 29-year-old David Koker of...
