People ran from vehicle after fatal Harrisburg crash: police

HARRISBURG – One person has died after a crash in Harrisburg. On Thursday July 21 around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of North 17th and Regina Streets. Upon arrival, officers located two vehicles that collided in the intersection. The initial investigation indicates that the one vehicle was northbound on 17th, while the other was traveling east on Regina. The collision caused the vehicle traveling north on 17th to be rolled onto it’s side, and one of the passengers of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. All of the occupants of the vehicle traveling east on Regina Street fled from their vehicle and fled the scene, prior to police arrival. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.

2 DAYS AGO