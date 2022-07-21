ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Mccoy, WI

Fort McCoy awards $12M contract to St. Paul construction company

By Sam Shilts
 3 days ago

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WKBT) — A St. Paul construction company will helm Fort McCoy’s nearly $12 million dollar Transient Training Brigade Headquarters project.

In a release Thursday, officials announced they awarded L.S. Black Constructors the contract on June 9, totaling $11,964,432.87.

The project, located at Fort McCoy’s 1600 block, will see eight new buildings overall, including four barracks, three brigade headquarters buildings and one 160-room officers’ quarters.

Crews have yet to break ground on the project, which is scheduled for completion in December of 2023.

