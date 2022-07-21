ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Aggies Alum Deshazor Everett Pleads Guilty to Fatal Crash Charges

By Matt Galatzan
 3 days ago

Everett was originally charged with involuntary manslaughter after he was found to be driving more than double the 45 MPH speed limit at the time of the accident.

Former Texas A&M and Washington Commanders safety Deshazor Everett plead guilty to reckless driving charges from a fatal car crash that killed a passenger last December.

Everett was originally charged with involuntary manslaughter after he was found to be driving more than double the 45 MPH speed limit at the time of the accident. According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office,

Everett’s vehicle “left the right side of the roadway, struck several trees and rolled over” on the night of the accident.

On the night of the accident, Everett was treated for non-life threatening injuries before his release from the hospital. A month later, Everett, age 30, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and released on $10,000 bond.

The charges against Everett were eventually reduced to misdemeanor reckless driving, to which he pleaded guilty on Tuesday.

Reckless driving in Virginia carries a maximum sentence of 12 months in jail and a fine of $2,500.

Everett and Peters had been out to dinner with teammates Jamin Davis and Benjamin St-Juste.

In March, the Commanders released Everett as the investigation continued. He had been a foundational member of the locker room, having been with Washington since 2015 by starting his career as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Texas A&M in 2015.

“Real-life shit,” Rivera called it on the Monday after the team's demoralizing 57-14 loss at Dallas . “You have to deal with those things, and it’s tough. It’s not easy to try to separate and compartmentalize situations like that. It spills over.

“It’s human nature.”

