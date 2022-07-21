Birth Announcement
Nash Kowen Devall
Nash Kowen Devall was born July 5, 2022 at Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Lincoln, Illinois. He is the son of Hunter Devall and Madison Damm both of Mason City, Illinois.
