ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neenah, WI

Neenah native Emily Hallock makes a top 3 dish on 'MasterChef'

By Daniel Higgins, Appleton Post-Crescent
The Post-Crescent
The Post-Crescent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xkN8V_0gnes4FH00

The editors on Fox's "MasterChef" masterfully used a moment of self-doubt in Wednesday night's show to create moments of tension for Wisconsinites pulling for Neenah native Emily Hallock. Then one of the judges got bleeped while sharing his critique of Hallock's dish.

Judge Gordon Ramsay opened the show introducing celebrity chef and restaurateur Tiffany Derry. They then demonstrated how to create a fusion dish by blending British fish and chips with American Southern cuisine. Derry's newest restaurant, Roots Southern Table , in Texas focuses on the origins of Southern cuisine.

After the demo, cooks grabbed flags form a globe. The country represented by the flag was the cuisine they had to blend to Southern fare.

Hallock drew Thailand. Having called the challenge the most difficult she’s seen on "MasterChef," Hallock then confessed: “These aren’t flavors I’m normally working with in the kitchen every day. To say I’m out of my comfort zone is an understatement.”

Having lived in New Orleans for a few years, Hallock felt she knew that "part of the equation" but added a less-than-confident "so we’ll see" before returning to cooking her dish.

During season nine, Hallock was a consistent top performer who didn't flinch. Despite finishing in the top 10, her elimination surprised even the judges.

More: Emily Hallock deconstructs the cake that eliminated her from 'MasterChef' to win the first challenge of season 12

More: Neenah native Emily Hallock returns to 'MasterChef' competition out of curiosity and for a dash of redemption

Whoever edited the show didn't miss a beat, making sure Hallock's uncharacteristic lack of confidence, no matter how brief, made the final cut.

Further ramping up doubt was the lack of judges commenting on Hallock's dish during mid-cook and final looks before choosing the night's top and bottom three dishes.

Then Ramsay called Hallock's name as the second of the top three dishes of the night.

"Hearing my name called out for the top three is like music to my ears," Hallock said. "But I’m still pretty nervous because my dish looks pretty simple."

Her "simple" dish was a crispy-skin chicken thigh with fish sauce caramel, corn succotash and creamy coconut sauce.

Then the judges started pouring on the praise.

"It tastes as good as it looks. It’s exceptional," Ramsay said. "You actually nailed the fusion elements."

Derry praised Hallock's use of coconut milk in the succotash as a smart way to blend the flavors.

"The way that chicken is cooked, it is so tasty," Derry said.

Summing up the dish, judge Joe Bastianich dropped an expletive after saying he hated to "float your gloat." Because, it's not a Bastianich compliment if there isn't a qualifier attached.

Christian Green earned top honors and the immunity pin to avoid elimination next week.

This is the 12th season of the cooking competition and, for the first time, features past contestants like Hallock who fell short of winning.

Contact Daniel Higgins dphiggin@gannett.com . Follow @HigginsEats on Twitter and Instagram and like on Facebook .

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Neenah native Emily Hallock makes a top 3 dish on 'MasterChef'

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Neenah, WI
State
Texas State
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
Mashed

In Bobby Flay's Career, One Recipe Stands Above The Rest

Asking Food Network star and world-renowned chef Bobby Flay to pick his favorite recipe might be like asking someone to choose their favorite child. Er, well, Flay only has one child, Sophie, who is his best buddy, cookbook muse, and podcast co-host ... so, maybe picking his favorite child wouldn't be that hard. But picking his favorite recipe is another story altogether.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Tom Colicchio Just Set The Record Straight About Fair Judging On Top Chef

It's a question many viewers probably wonder about. How fair is the judging on shows like "Top Chef"? When the judges know who is cooking what, and it's not a blind tasting, what is stopping them from favoring some contestants over others? Since competition-style cooking shows have been gracing our television screens since the 1990s – originating with series like "Iron Chef" in Japan and "MasterChef in the U.K. (via Research Gate) – one might expect such issues to be settled. But apparently, they aren't.
TV & VIDEOS
TVOvermind

Let’s See Gordon Ramsay Take On an Iron Chef, Please?

Trying to determine who the best chef in the world is has become kind of a frenzied search over the years that has been taken on by very few individuals since the fact is that there are so many great chefs out there that ratings have become far more important than whether a person can really cook. Over the years a lot of different chefs have taken on the task of becoming cultural icons to millions of people who have been convinced that these chefs and bakers are among the best in the world. Well, when looking at their various pedigrees, it’s not wrong to call them the best, but certain personalities would be fun to see pit against one another since several shows have banked on the reputations of their chefs, their stars in other words, so much that it’s fair to think that at times that such a reputation needs to be proven again, or at least showcased to test just how good they are. There’s no doubt at all that their reputations are earned and in many cases deserved, but it’s still fun to think of watching several of the best chefs go head to head with each other.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gordon Ramsay
Person
Joe Bastianich
Person
Daniel Higgins
Robb Report

‘Top Chef’ Champ Mei Lin Shows How to Grill Char Siu Chicken Kebabs

Click here to read the full article. Over on Los Angeles’ east side, Top Chef winner Mei Lin is frying up one of the best hot chicken sandwiches in the city at her fast-casual spot Daybird. She’s taken her travels to Nashville and her love of hot chicken and combined with a blend of Szechuan spices and her own chili oil. It’s perfectly crispy and spicy and very Instagram friendly. That’s not the only chicken she’s highlighting of late. Lin has drawn inspiration from the char siu pork she loved as a kid to create these grilled chicken kebabs. However, unlike...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Mashed

The Gordon Ramsay Post That Had Instagram Divided

Gordon Ramsay definitely isn't someone who avoids controversy. Famed for his insults as much as his cooking, the celebrity chef has served up more than his fair share of scathing criticisms to unsuspecting victims. Given Ramsay's tendency for aggressive verbal outbursts (which once reached 302 swear words during the course...
INTERNET
Mashed

Why Frankie Celenza Of Frankie Vs. The Internet Became An Internet Chef - Exclusive

Chef Frankie Celenza has been cooking up content practically non-stop for years now. Between his shows with Tastemade, including the recent Emmy-winning "Struggle Meals" and the cooking competition "Frankie vs. the Internet" — the new season of which premiered on July 20 — it's amazing that Celenza has time for anything else. Yet ever busy, the chef offers a subscription-based Pasta of the Month club that delivers one of his pasta recipes right to your inbox on the first of every month.
TV SHOWS
Mashed

Instagram Is In Love With Bobby Flay's Spanish Onion Rings

Bobby Flay is widely known for his expertise in Southwest cuisine, being a culinary competition icon, and owning a burger empire. Flay's burger restaurants, dubbed Bobby's Burger Palace, are known for serving an array of burgers, shakes, and fries. According to Eater Las Vegas, one of Flay's signature moves is encouraging patrons to "crunchify" their burgers, which is a fancy way of saying you can add Lay's potato chips to any burger you order for no added cost.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Masterchef#The Dish#Miss A#Reality Tv#Wisconsinites#British#American Southern#Roots Southern Table#Neenah Nat
Cuisine Noir Magazine

What Are the Different Cuts of Beef Steak?

If you’re a home cook who’s always looking to up your culinary knowledge, read here to learn about some of the different cuts of beef steak. Even experienced home cooks often don’t know what all the different cuts of beef steak are. With their unique marbling and size, various cuts cook very differently, resulting in a wide variety of flavors.
RECIPES
The Guardian

Rahel Stephanie’s vegan Indonesian snacks – recipes

Aubergine balado (aubergine in red caramelised sambal) This West Sumatran classic is a home-cooking favourite, and no wonder – there’s just something about the dark aubergine skin against the thick, red sambal; it also gives me flashbacks of devouring this at the local warteg, or food stall. The sambal doubles up as a condiment or dip for any fritter; if you prefer, swap the aubergine for your fried protein of choice, from chicken or beef to tempeh, tofu or seitan.
RECIPES
thepioneerwoman.com

How to Grill Salmon

Grilled salmon is what summer is all about—easy cooking, with little to no clean-up! While most folks are comfortable grilling steaks, pork, and chicken, grilling fish can be a little intimidating. But don't worry, follow these no-fail tips and tricks to add grilled salmon to your easy grilled suppers list! If your family is already a fan of salmon recipes, they'll love this one, too!
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Post-Crescent

The Post-Crescent

1K+
Followers
805
Post
339K+
Views
ABOUT

Appleton Wisconsin News - postcrescent.com is the home page of Appleton Wisconsin with in depth and updated Appleton local news.

 http://postcrescent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy