Local Sports Briefs: Giesler, Fuller make aces; Junior golf tourneys accepting registrations

Gieseler hits aces in Junior League

Jacqueline Gieseler had a hole-in-one with a gap wedge on the 100-yard 12th hole during last week's Tuesday PGA Junior League at Zanesville Country Club.

She was a member of The Virtues team, which won 11-4, and played with Molly Montgomery, Madelyn Melsheimer, Camryn Melsheimer and Landon Melsheimer.

Fuller hits ace at Fuller's

David Fuller made a hole-in-one on July 15, using a 9-iron on the 125-yard 13th hole at Fuller's Fairways.

His witnesses were Travis Adair, Jeff Haren, Bob Miller, Mitch Fuller and Kasey Krouskoupf.

Catholic Social Services holding golf fundraiser

Catholic Social Services will be holding their annual golf scramble at noon Aug. 5, at Fuller’s Fairways.

Entry fee is $300 per four-player team which includes skins game, lunch, & door-prize drawing. A $500 grand prize lottery drawing with all teams eligible in addition to cash prizes awarded for the top two places in the scramble.

For more information, call 740-452-5057 (ext. 102).

Arch Memorial Golf Outing to be held

The Dennis Roehrig “Arch Memorial” will be held with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. on Aug. 20 at Jaycees Golf Course.

The outing provides scholarships to students at West Muskingum High School who are continuing their education at The Ohio State University. For more information, contact Scott Wilson at 740-586-7699.

Tri-Valley selling reserved football seats

Tri-Valley's 2022 Reserved Football Seats go on sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8 to all previous ticket holders at the high school office.

Seats will be open to the general public at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10. For more information, contact the Athletic Office at 740-754-1919.

Results from Green Valley Leagues

In the MHPCC Ladies League, Kathi Galloway carded 37 for low gross and 26 for low net. Winning teams were 1, 2, 8, 9, and 10.

The Wednesday Night Parettes had Carol Friel and Molly Ritchey tied with low gross of 41 and Molly Ritchey with low net of 26. Winning teams were 1, 2, 5,7 and 10.

Results from Fuller's Fairways League

Liam Blake, Corey Blanton & Rob Preston fired 36 for low gross while Blanton had 29 for low net in the GEYER FAMILY INSURANCE Wednesday League.

Team results: Geyer Family Insurance (4.5), Goss Supply (.5); Big Johnsons (3), Mayhem (2); CCU Mining (4.5), Reid Baughman Insurance (.5); Flecto (3), Carlwick Stop & Shop (2); 3 Bald Guys & Bill (4), Farus Funeral Home (1); J & S Maintenance (3.5), Jarretts (1.5).

Results from ZCC Golf Leagues

The Charlie Goelz League played Foursome – 15-24-33 format, as Rick Campbell, Kevin Jones, Jason Rosser and Keith Sarbaugh shot 10-under to win. Doug Myers, Ron Davis, Mark Weingarth and Rusty Montgomery won a scorecard playoff for second at 9-under, while third at 9-under was Greg Bell, Colin McCall, Mike Zimmerer and Bryan Graham. Bell made longest putt on No. 2 (50-feet-0), and Eric Holsky was closest to the pin on No. 8 (8-3).

The Thursday Evening Ladies League played the Shamble – 2 Best Ball Net format on the back nine. Paula Brunton, Janet Pompei, Connie LaPlante and Jan Schowinsky won with 50, while Joan Minning, Shari Weingarth, Keely Dempsey and Ann Melick were second with 55 and Ellen Nist, Linda Graham, Lou Taylor and Sue Kimberly were third with 58.

Elle Jones was the Junior Golf player of the day on Friday, while 9-Holers were led by Low Score: Theo Goodman & Camryn Melsheimer and Low Putts: Madeline Melsheimer & Jackson Cooper.

Other leaders were: 5-Holers: Low Score: A.J. Pusz & Lincoln Lepi, Low Putts: Paul Barnes & Will Saunders; 3-Holers: Low Score & Low Putts: Toyba Barasz; 1-Holers: Low Score: Carter Pusz & Layne Stubbs; Low Putts: Emma Jones & Mayzie McGovern.

Results from EagleSticks

Dave Sheppard shot 33 for low gross on the front nine and Mike Walters had low gross of 34 on the back nine in the Coconis Furniture League. Low net on the front was 28 by Derek Hague and on the back was 28 by Bob Tokie.

Team results: GOSS SUPPLY-139, HOT SHOT 107-141; GOSS SUPPLY-139, SHANK-A-HOLICS-142; FIRE & ICE HEATING COOLING- 143, KESSLER OUTDOOR ADVERTISING-146; ENERGY COOPERATIVE-140, ROSS FRASH FUNERAL HOME-155; TREASURE COVE-130,CAROL GOFF AND ASSOCIATES-147; CAMPBELLS MARKET-137. DENNIS NELSON INSURANVE-151; UNDERGROUND ATHLETICS-141, CC CONSTRUCTION-161; VFW 1058-137, NEWTON AMERICAN LEGION 726-143; DUNN TRUCKING-145, OK COAL-152; CITIZEN NATIONAL BANK OF DUNCAN FALLS-152, B AND V SNACK BAR-153; MVHC-140, MUFFLER TIRE-146; BEARINGS LIMITED-139, JARRETT CONSTRUCTION-152.

Results from Jaycees League

The Knights of Columbus Wednesday Night League results for July 20: Maxwell/Kosco (1) vs M. Hoffer/A. Hoffer (1); D. Sprankel/J. Sprankel (1) vs Baughman/Brown (1); Burkhart/Nessline (2) vs Dal Ponte/Taylor (0); Paul/Kerby (0) vs Carlisle/Leitenberger (2); Dickerson/Seevers (2) vs C. Clark/Mawhorr (0); Lear/Lasure (0) vs Haren/Gehlken (2); P. Hill/J. Clark (2) vs Arnold/M. Hill (0); Chandler/Dalessandro (1) vs Kunkle/Payton (1); Closest to the pin – P. Hill; Furthest from the pin – M. Leitenberger.

Results from Vista League

Brent Bunting shot 33 for low gross in the Palmer Division of the Senior League, while Ron Ayres and Rocky King carded 36s and Rob Thuma had 37. Frank Clifton had a low net of 32, while Bunting, Ron Ayres and Thuma had 33s.

Division standings: Rocky King & Greg Meadows 25 points, Jim Sander & Jim Roberts 23, Tom Denton & Randy Roll 22, Chuck Ford & Bob Kimble 21.5.

In the Nicklaus Division, Ed Middaugh and Mike Beardmore shot 41s for low gross with Terry Balo at 42 and Bob Tokie 43. Low net was 32 by Middaugh, Dave Purkey and Dwight Bonifield and 34 by Tokie.

Division standings: Dave Purkey & Bob Tokie 24.5, Dan Fulks & Tim Younkin 24.5, Russ Friebe & Ken Dacre 23.5, Dave Phillips & Jim Grubb 22.5.

