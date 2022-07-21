Kennedy Outwater of Bronson Tabbed ITA Scholar Athlete

ANGOLA, IN — The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) has announced their All-Academic awards following the 2021-22 season and 15 members of the Trine University men's and women's tennis programs were tabbed as ITA Scholar Athletes and both programs were listed as ITA All-Academic Teams.

Student-athletes must have a 3.5 grade point average or higher to be eligible for the ITA Scholar Athlete award. In order to qualify as an All-Academic team, programs must have a combined grade point average of 3.2 or above.

On the women's team, Ellie Cole [Albion, Ind. / Central Noble], Jadyn Davis [Angola, Ind. / Angola], Eva Morales [Elkhart, Ind. / Elkhart Memorial], Kennedy Outwater [Bronson, Mich. / Bronson], Bailey Pelliccia [Angola, Ind. / Angola], Ashley Spirrison [Fishers, Ind. / Hamilton Southeastern], Bekah Trent [Harrodsburg, Kent. / Mercer County Sr.], Lillian Trinh [Fort Wayne, Ind. / Homestead] and Lizzie Welker [Maumee, Ohio / Springfield Sr.] were all mentioned as ITA Scholar Athletes.

Cole and Spirrison each have been named ITA Scholar Athletes four times in their careers and the pair are the first to do so at Trine. Morales is now a three-time honoree and Davis a two-time recipient of the award.

Spencer Dexter [Elkhart, Ind. / Elkhart], Adam Dills [Kendallville, Ind. / East Noble], Drew Dixon [Fishers, Ind. / Fishers], Cole Goodman [Eagle, Mich. / Grand Ledge], James Hancock [Vincennes, Ind. / Jean Frances Rivet] and Aaron Streit [New Paris, Ind. / Fairfield] obtained ITA Scholar Athlete status from the Thunder men's team.

Dills is the first member of the Trine men's tennis program to acquire four career ITA Scholar Athlete awards, while Dixon (2), Hancock (2) and Streit (3) join him as multi-time honorees.

