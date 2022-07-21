ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Spencer Sanders is an enigma, even when debating Oklahoma State football's best player

By Jenni Carlson and Berry Tramel, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 3 days ago

The college football season opens only six weeks from now, so it's time to start digging into the teams that fans in Oklahoma love the most. Over these coming weeks, OU and OSU will take center stage in She Said, He Said and we will take a look at several facets of the Sooners and the Cowboys.

This week, we will start with the Cowboys.

Who will be OSU's best player this season?

Berry: I'm going with Spencer Sanders . I know, he's an enigma. Still a little inconsistent. Great game, followed by a poor game. But in 2021, Sanders was the all-Big 12 quarterback as chosen by conference coaches. He's a run-pass threat who had a game for the ages against Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl. Sanders' 2021 season was marred only by two bad games against Baylor. But Baylor's defense made everyone look bad last season. I think Sanders was a difference-maker last season and will be again this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15ZhMc_0gnerLCa00

Jenni: I'll give Sanders the most important player tag, and if he has another season like last year, he'll be most valuable, too. But best? I'm giving that nod to Collin Oliver. As a true freshman, the defensive end led the Cowboys in tackles for loss (15.5) and sacks (11.5) last season. I'm not saying a true freshman knows nothing, but think about how much Oliver didn't know a year ago. Still, he was a force. A standout. And he was even though he was playing on a defense with a bunch of really good players. Another year older, stronger and wiser, Oliver will be difficult to handle this season. Or rather, even more difficult to handle.

Berry: I love Oliver. He's the latest in a long line of OSU pass rushers like Trace Ford, Tyler Lacy, and Jordan Brailford. But what I don't know is how effective Oliver will be as a three-down lineman. How well did he stop the run a year ago? How well will he stop the run this season? Those are questions that intrigue me. The Big 12 is not the wide-open spread it once was. Teams like Kansas State and Iowa State lineup with two or even three tight ends/fullbacks, and you better be able to take on blocks. If Oliver does that, he's supreme. But I need to see it.

Jenni: What he did a year ago, again as a true freshman, made me a believer in what he can do regardless of scheme or opponents or anything. Also, the Cowboy defensive line looks to be a handful with Brock Martin, Trace Ford, Tyler Lacy, Brandon Evers and a bunch of other really good players returning. They'll make life easier on each other, and that'll let a guy like Oliver really shine. I'm not saying Sanders isn't good. I just don't think he's the Cowboys' best.

Berry: It's a quarterback game. OSU needs Sanders to be the best. He's the most dynamic offensive player Mike Gundy has. A run-pass threat unlike any Cowboy quarterback since Zac Robinson, and a better runner than Robinson. If Sanders continues to make the plays he made last year, and can survive whichever dominant defenses rise up in the Big 12 this year, he can lead OSU to great things again.

Jenni: I agree that the Cowboys need Sanders to be their best, but in the same way you're skeptical about Oliver, I'm skeptical about Sanders. He was way better last season, but will he ever figure out how to avoid killer mistakes? Three years in, the answer is no. Obviously, Oliver doesn't play a position of as much importance as Sanders, but that isn't what we're debating. We're talking about the best player, and while I like Sanders (and frankly, others such as Brennan Presley, Jason Taylor II and the Green twins plus all those defensive linemen I mentioned earlier), I like Oliver most. I like what he's already done and what he promises to do.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Spencer Sanders is an enigma, even when debating Oklahoma State football's best player

