Animal Charity rescues puppies from heat in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Amid the hot and humid temperatures on Wednesday, it wasn’t just humans feeling the heat.

Animal Charity received a desperate call about dogs trapped in cages in the yard of a home on Youngstown’s South Side.

“Most of which were pretty progressed into heat stroke and were all severely dehydrated,” said Jan MacMurchy, Animal Charity coordinator.

Humane agents started treating the animals in the field and then brought them to the shelter where they were watched around the clock.

Agents said the 12 puppies are only four to five weeks old and probably had been in the yard for hours before they were discovered, many of them lying on their backs or sides and having trouble breathing.

“We know that they were out in that without any water or shelter from the heat,” MacMurchy said.

Disturbing as the situation was, Animal Charity workers say it’s not all that unusual.

“We try to tell the community every single summer when it gets hot out do not leave your pets outside,” McMurchy said.

Animal Charity of Ohio, a nonprofit organization with a veterinary clinic, has since started a fundraiser for the puppies. As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, 13 people have donated a total of $270.

“If you see a companion animal out in this heat, please contact us with an exact address,” said Animal Charity of Ohio in the post.

Animal Charity of Ohio can be contacted at 330-788-1064.

