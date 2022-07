Throughout NFL history, there have been a lot of all-time great players who have just missed the cut for Canton. Jared Allen is one of those all-time great players that can absolutely not miss his chance. The NFL record-holder had the perfect balance of speed (4.7 40-yard dash) and power (6-6, 265 lbs). He had a fantastic 11-year career while playing for the Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears, and Carolina Panthers. He was particularly dominant in his time with the Vikings.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO