The Green Bay Packers missed out on hosting the 2024 NFL Draft after the rival Detroit Lions were awarded the famous offseason event. However, the franchise is still looking for more opportunities to host events surrounding the draft in the future. It was announced Friday that the Packers will be bidding to host the NFL draft in 2025 and in 2027. Green Bay is yet to host the NFL Draft and have been hoping to do so for quite a while.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 35 MINUTES AGO