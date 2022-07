If you have ever been to Hot Springs, Arkansas you couldn't help but notice the slim tall building across from the iconic Arlington Hotel and next door to the wax museum. The 16-story historic Medical Arts Building on Central Avenue is going to be brought back to life after recently being bought. With its unique art deco-style architecture that was constructed in 1929, this once thriving building will be turned into a chic glamorous upscale hotel according to this recent report from KARK News 4.

HOT SPRINGS, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO