ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Dog of war: Russian inventor posts terrifying clip of $3,000 robot dog with submachine gun strapped to its back as it opens fire

By Christopher Carbone U.S.
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A chilling video reminiscent of Black Mirror of a robot dog opening fire with a submachine gun strapped to its back - uploaded by the Russian founder of a hoverbike company - is a preview of future warfare.

Alexander Atamanov, the founder of a Russian hoverbike company, uploaded the viral video, which shows a UnitreeYushu dogbot that retails online for about $3,000 shooting at snow-covered hills outside, and it appears he was simply creating something to play around with.

At a time when autonomous drones are being used to target terrorists and the US Army has its own sniper rifle-armed robot dog, the video is a terrifying reminder that this type weapon is already a reality.

Scroll down for video

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13QVmp_0gnemGOe00
Alexander Atamanov, the founder of a Russian hoverbike company, uploaded the viral video, which shows a UnitreeYushu dogbot that retails online for about $3,000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n2r2W_0gnemGOe00
The robot dog, called a 'technology dog' by its manufacturer, appears to be carrying a Russian gun known as a PP-19 Vityaz, a type of submachine gun that's based on the AK-47 design

The robot dog, called a 'technology dog' by its manufacturer, appears to be carrying a Russian gun known as a PP-19 Vityaz, a type of submachine gun that's based on the AK-47 design, according to Vice.

The robot also has strips of Velcro on its sides and a Russian flag is seen on its left flank.

There's a lot that we don't know about the dystopian dog's capabilities, but we can tell that the robot dog has trouble handling the gun's recoil: each time it fires, the bot has to re-balance itself.

Atamanov, who based on his social media feed seems to enjoy tooling around with military style hardware, posted a picture to his Facebook page showing what looks like the same dogbot, but this time holding a cup of coffee instead of a submachine gun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M1g7y_0gnemGOe00
Boston Dynamics, maker of its own robotic dogs, has said it won't them to people who intend to weaponize the bots

The Russian entrepreneur, who is based in New York City, holds bachelor’s degrees in engineering and law, a master’s degree in the management of innovation processes and calls himself a 'pioneer and leading international expert in the field of personal aviation technology' on his LinkedIn page.

Atamanov did not immediately respond to a DailyMail.com request for comment regarding the video.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43fUdH_0gnemGOe00
Alexander Atamanov, the founder of a Russian hoverbike company,  is seen above

Boston Dynamics, maker of its own robotic dogs, has said it won't them to people who intend to weaponize the bots - however, agencies like the NYPD have already used them to patrol apartment buildings, drawing criticism from civil liberties advocates.

However, other companies are pursuing robotic dogs with violent capabilities.

A robotic dog with a 6.5 mm Creedmoor sniper rifle attached to it that's capable of hitting targets 3,940 feet away was unveiled at US Army trade show in October.

The 'Special Purpose Unmanned Rifle' (SPUR) is the brainchild of Philadelphia-based Ghost Robotics and arms manufacturer SWORD International of Sparks, Nevada.

SPUR can be remotely instructed to load, unload and fire its rifle when it's placed on top of one of Ghost Robotics' existing 'quadrupedal unmanned ground vehicles.'

The firms have yet to reveal the exact configuration of the weapon, nor how much ammunition the machine is capable of carrying or its reload rate.

However, tests have shown that the 6.5mm rounds used in the Creedmoor rifle offer an increase in range over the 7.62x51mm cartridges currently used by US forces.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y2Qyo_0gnemGOe00
The hoverbike company founder is seen with what appears to be the same robotic dog, but this time it's holding a copy of coffee instead of a gun

Comments / 64

Butchkowski
1d ago

Would be great for crime prevention of the inner cities. Keep the ‘teens” in cheque

Reply
8
Wyatt Terrasch
1d ago

One day, robotic dogs will be out shooting at each other

Reply(1)
9
Gary
2d ago

AI isn't good enough yet. Put this thing in the field and it will perish with no opposing casualties

Reply(1)
3
Related
Vice

Robot Dog Not So Cute With Submachine Gun Strapped to Its Back

A video started circulating on Twitter Thursday of a Boston Dynamics-style robot dog firing a submachine gun into targets amid a snowy backdrop. This type of robot dog (it doesn’t seem like the robot in the video is a Boston Dynamics Spot, just looks alot like it) is famous for dancing, but now appears to have fulfilled every warning given by journalists and analysts. It’s got a gun and it’s ready to kill.
PETS
Daily Beast

‘Proud’ Gunmaker Figures Out How to Make Mass Shootings Worse

The gun company that made the AR-15-style rifle used to kill 49 people at an Orlando nightclub in 2016 and another four at an Indiana mall this month is now gearing up to mass-produce an even more lethal weapon of war for the civilian market. SIG Sauer’s new MCX-SPEAR fires...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
Daily Beast

Look at My Face and Tell Me We Don’t Need Gun Control

I’d been to the July 4 parade in Highland Park so many times. This time, I went with my cousin and her boyfriend, plus another 5-year-old cousin and her grandmother. We walked in the pets and children’s march that comes right before the main parade and then rushed to our seats in front of Walker Bros. pancake house to take it all in—like I had done almost every year of my life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Missile fire sinks US warship in the Pacific

Footage captures the moment the decommissioned vessel was struck, catching fire before smoke billows into the air. Units from Australia, Canada, Malaysia, and the US were taking part in the world's largest international maritime exercise, Rim of the Pacific 2022. Nations used the exercise to gain proficiency in tactics, targeting,...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

California cops discover underground bunker powered by stolen electricity at homeless camp containing $100,000 of stolen goods - including power tools, three shotguns and ammunition

Six people were arrested after an investigation into a commercial burglary incident led police to an underground bunker at a homeless encampment in California where they discovered $100,000 worth of stolen goods - including power tools, three shotguns and ammunition. Photos shared by San Jose police on social media this...
SAN JOSE, CA
Daily Mail

Chinese machines that can produce more than 100kg of meth in a single 'cook' are being smuggled into Australia

Machines capable of producing more than 100kg of methamphetamine in a single 'cook' are being imported into Australia. The machines, known as decarboxylation reactors, are from China and can reportedly be purchased for around $30,000. Five people were arrested last week by detectives from Victoria Police's Clandestine Laboratory squad, after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dogbot#Robotics#Autonomous Robot#Black Mirror#Russian#The Us Army#Velcro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
Country
Russia
Newsweek

Tiger Drags Man Into Jungle, Rescuers Only Find Hands

A tiger dragged a man into a jungle in northern India and rescuers have so far only recovered two severed hands. Two friends— Afsarul Un Ahmad and Mohammad Anas—had been riding a motorcycle along a highway near the Corbett Tiger Reserve, Uttarakhand, when the attack occurred last Saturday, the Hindustan Times reported.
ACCIDENTS
BIN: Black Information Network

Mall Slammed For 'Racist' Display Showing Black Man Preparing To Be Hanged

The Galleria at Sunset Mall in Las Vegas, Nevada is under fire for what many are calling a "racist" railroad display. According to a news release from the National Action Network, per 8NewsNow, “community members are outraged that a racist train display showing a Black man being prepared to be hung was tolerated and allowed at the mall for hundreds of children, families & community members to see.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

500K+
Followers
53K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy