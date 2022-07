The World Health Organization chief declared monkeypox a global emergency Saturday, in a rare move that comes as many countries are seeing an increase in cases. A global health emergency is the organization's highest alert level — but it doesn't always mean a disease is highly transmissible or lethal. Symptoms of monkeypox appear seven to 14 days after exposure and include fever, muscle aches, exhaustion and a rash that can appear on the body. The designation may help spur more investment in combatting the disease amid a scramble for scarce vaccines in the United States. The federal government plans to release more than 1.6 million doses of the monkeypox vaccine Jynneos by the end of the year, but demand is so high that the 56,000 doses released in June have almost all been used.

