On July 25, Laura Linney is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. It’s exactly the kind of high-profile status symbol Wendy Byrde might finagle to burnish her place among Tinseltown’s most successful and respected, except that the actor earned the honor precisely for playing the master manipulator on “Ozark” (and dozens of other unforgettable roles) so convincingly. Recognition coincides with the end of the acclaimed Netflix series, for which she was nominated for a Golden Globe and three Emmys for the final season. After decades of showing the strength of tender characters and the tenderness of strong ones, earning a star immortalizes Linney’s complexity, versatility and febrile intelligence.

