Twisted Olive ranked in OpenTable's 100 Best Outdoor Dining Restaurants

The Gervasi Vineyard team has won another award. The Twisted Olive, a GV Destinations restaurant in Green, was named one of OpenTable’s 100 Best Outdoor Dining Restaurants in America for 2022.

OpenTable describes this award as highlighting “restaurants with stunning views, delicious cuisine, and above all, incredible outdoor dining experiences.” It is determined by verified diner reviews.

The Twisted Olive was the only restaurant in Ohio to receive this honor. Restaurants in California, New York, Florida and the Carolinas took the majority of the 100 spots.

“We opened The Twisted Olive’s doors in 2014, and it has been our goal ever since to provide a world-class dining experience tailored to families and businesses alike,” said Ted Swaldo, founder of GV Destinations.

“We are humbled and honored to be the only Ohio restaurant recognized by OpenTable as one of the best restaurants for outdoor dining. This recognition is due to our staff who work tirelessly to provide exceptional service to our guests. It is our mission to continue achieving the high standards the community has come to expect from a Gervasi Experience.”

The restaurant, located by Southgate Park, provides a “modern, vibrant dining experience in a beautiful park setting,” says its website. “The contemporary restaurant boasts plentiful indoor and outdoor seating that overlooks stunning landscapes and water features.”

Twisted Olive’s menu includes classic Italian-American fare, Gervasi Vineyard wines and gluten-free options for lunch and dinner, and offers curbside carryout.

For more information, visit thetwistedolive.com.