Erie Playhouse terminates director; 3 staff, board president leave for varying reasons

Just two weeks before the opening of "Kinky Boots," the Erie Playhouse fired its producing director, resulting in an outcry on social media.

At least three other staff members have recently left or are leaving the Playhouse and its board president resigned but its leader said those departures were unrelated.

"There was an employee that was separated from the organization," Playhouse Executive Director Kate Neubert-Lechner said.

She confirmed that the terminated employee was Richard Davis, but declined to provide further details, saying it was a personnel issue.

Reached Tuesday via Facebook Messenger, Davis said, "Unfortunately, I can’t make any comments at this time."

Davis joined the Playhouse staff as costume designer in 1989, according to a staff bio that was still on the Playhouse website on Friday. The website staff page also still listed Kelly Craig as marketing and social media director, although her last day was July 15, and Andrew Rainbow as music director, although Neubert-Lechner said he resigned several weeks ago. Business manager Charles Corritore had submitted notice in June that he would be retiring at the end of July after 48 years at the Playhouse, Neubert-Lechner said.

"That was a choice that was on his own terms," Neubert-Lechner said about Corritore's retirement. He declined to comment to the Erie Times-News.

Neubert-Lechner also said that Michael Wachter, who was still listed Friday on the Playhouse website as the board president, had resigned Wednesday for personal reasons.

She said Craig and Rainbow also left for personal reasons. Craig told the Erie Times-News she left voluntarily and had been planning to do so for several months. Rainbow couldn't be reached for comment.

Davis was terminated last weekend, Neubert-Lechner said. She said the decision wasn't hers alone but was made with a personnel committee that includes a member who is a human resources professional. She said legal counsel also was involved.

Responses on social media

Supporters of Davis took to Facebook and while not directly describing what led to his termination, they voiced their appreciation of him, calling him an inspiration and a class act, and displayed their anger at the Playhouse's leadership.

"I have been overwhelmed by the support and love that has lifted me up," Davis posted Tuesday on Facebook. "It is so humbling. I will ask that everyone please just take a breath."

The Playhouse also took to Facebook, posting this on its page Tuesday:

"Dear Playhouse Community,

"We hear you. We understand your feelings. We have them, too. And we are hoping for nothing less than the outcome that will be positive and help us all learn and grow together.

"We are working toward correcting the injustices felt by all parties and offering a greater level of transparency and accountability to guide us back into a relationship of trust and our shared vision for the future of this community.

"Please be patient. We are talking. We are working. We hear you, and as always, we love you."

In referring to the "injustices" mentioned in the Facebook post, Neubert-Lechner said there were some untruths and misinformation circulating that caused people to feel things had been handled unfairly.

"There are felt injustices by people in every facet of the occurrence," she said about what had happened, without going into details about it.

Neubert-Lechner said the Playhouse and its board were working on ways "to help rectify the situation." The board met Thursday evening but did not take action to name a new board president or fill any of the staff vacancies, she said Friday.

"The meeting was largely informational, to touch base with everyone and let them get their bearings straight," Neubert-Lechner said. "The board will be meeting again in the next few days to elect a new board president. We're still in the discussion phase on finding resolutions to everything."

Acting board President Krista Perry, in a statement emailed to the Erie Times-News on Thursday, said there is "a great deal of hard work" ahead to move the playhouse forward.

"The Erie Playhouse is, at its heart, a community — a community of people working together on stage and in the wings and in the pit to bring stories to life, and a community of people who have supported that work by faithfully coming to our shows since our founding more than 100 years ago," the statement said. "We see and feel the strength of that community in the outpouring of emotion following a recent personnel change and recognize the pain that change has caused for many. We know that there is a great deal of hard work to be done as we move forward.

"The late David Matthews, a beloved executive director, began a legacy that continues today. He told us to 'Give them love, and they’ll give it back.' Our community has demonstrated that love time and again, and we commit to returning that love through listening and action. Not a single voice will go unheard. Not a single voice will be dismissed. We stand for everyone, and no one will be left behind. The Erie Playhouse welcomes this very real opportunity to turn a corner, continue our story and write a new history. Thank you for your continued support.”

Meanwhile, "Kinky Boots," with music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper, will still hit the LECOM Stage at the Playhouse starting July 29 at 7:30 p.m. Neubert-Lechner said Playhouse costume designer Ryan Ingram was stepping in to help with the show.

"The cast has been rehearsing hard all week and is continuing to work hard. The show is going to be fantastic," Neubert-Lechner said.

Performances continue July 30 and Aug. 5, 6, 11, 12 and 13 at 7:30 p.m. and Aug. 7 and 14 at 2 p.m. Learn more at erieplayhouse.org/events/kinky-boots .

