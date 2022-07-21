ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Erie Playhouse terminates director; 3 staff, board president leave for varying reasons

By Dana Massing, Erie Times-News
Erie Times News
Erie Times News
 3 days ago

Editor's note: This story was updated on July 22, including information about the July 21 Playhouse board meeting.

Just two weeks before the opening of "Kinky Boots," the Erie Playhouse fired its producing director, resulting in an outcry on social media.

At least three other staff members have recently left or are leaving the Playhouse and its board president resigned but its leader said those departures were unrelated.

"There was an employee that was separated from the organization," Playhouse Executive Director Kate Neubert-Lechner said.

She confirmed that the terminated employee was Richard Davis, but declined to provide further details, saying it was a personnel issue.

Reached Tuesday via Facebook Messenger, Davis said, "Unfortunately, I can’t make any comments at this time."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OslsP_0gneloFR00

Davis joined the Playhouse staff as costume designer in 1989, according to a staff bio that was still on the Playhouse website on Friday. The website staff page also still listed Kelly Craig as marketing and social media director, although her last day was July 15, and Andrew Rainbow as music director, although Neubert-Lechner said he resigned several weeks ago. Business manager Charles Corritore had submitted notice in June that he would be retiring at the end of July after 48 years at the Playhouse, Neubert-Lechner said.

"That was a choice that was on his own terms," Neubert-Lechner said about Corritore's retirement. He declined to comment to the Erie Times-News.

Mover of the Week: Erie Playhouse business manager wins national recognition

Neubert-Lechner also said that Michael Wachter, who was still listed Friday on the Playhouse website as the board president, had resigned Wednesday for personal reasons.

She said Craig and Rainbow also left for personal reasons. Craig told the Erie Times-News she left voluntarily and had been planning to do so for several months. Rainbow couldn't be reached for comment.

Davis was terminated last weekend, Neubert-Lechner said. She said the decision wasn't hers alone but was made with a personnel committee that includes a member who is a human resources professional. She said legal counsel also was involved.

From 2015: Q&A with 'Les Mis' director Richard Davis

Responses on social media

Supporters of Davis took to Facebook and while not directly describing what led to his termination, they voiced their appreciation of him, calling him an inspiration and a class act, and displayed their anger at the Playhouse's leadership.

"I have been overwhelmed by the support and love that has lifted me up," Davis posted Tuesday on Facebook. "It is so humbling. I will ask that everyone please just take a breath."

The Playhouse also took to Facebook, posting this on its page Tuesday:

"Dear Playhouse Community,

"We hear you. We understand your feelings. We have them, too. And we are hoping for nothing less than the outcome that will be positive and help us all learn and grow together.

"We are working toward correcting the injustices felt by all parties and offering a greater level of transparency and accountability to guide us back into a relationship of trust and our shared vision for the future of this community.

"Please be patient. We are talking. We are working. We hear you, and as always, we love you."

For subscribers: Joseph Hassler lit up local theater with design talents after starting on stage as a dancer

In referring to the "injustices" mentioned in the Facebook post, Neubert-Lechner said there were some untruths and misinformation circulating that caused people to feel things had been handled unfairly.

"There are felt injustices by people in every facet of the occurrence," she said about what had happened, without going into details about it.

Neubert-Lechner said the Playhouse and its board were working on ways "to help rectify the situation." The board met Thursday evening but did not take action to name a new board president or fill any of the staff vacancies, she said Friday.

"The meeting was largely informational, to touch base with everyone and let them get their bearings straight," Neubert-Lechner said. "The board will be meeting again in the next few days to elect a new board president. We're still in the discussion phase on finding resolutions to everything."

Performer lost: Collegiate Academy announces the death of well-known performing arts teacher Carla Hughes

From 2021: Erie Playhouse goes 'Into the Woods' months after deaths of David Matthews, Carla Hughes

Acting board President Krista Perry, in a statement emailed to the Erie Times-News on Thursday, said there is "a great deal of hard work" ahead to move the playhouse forward.

"The Erie Playhouse is, at its heart, a community — a community of people working together on stage and in the wings and in the pit to bring stories to life, and a community of people who have supported that work by faithfully coming to our shows since our founding more than 100 years ago," the statement said. "We see and feel the strength of that community in the outpouring of emotion following a recent personnel change and recognize the pain that change has caused for many. We know that there is a great deal of hard work to be done as we move forward.

"The late David Matthews, a beloved executive director, began a legacy that continues today. He told us to 'Give them love, and they’ll give it back.' Our community has demonstrated that love time and again, and we commit to returning that love through listening and action. Not a single voice will go unheard. Not a single voice will be dismissed. We stand for everyone, and no one will be left behind. The Erie Playhouse welcomes this very real opportunity to turn a corner, continue our story and write a new history. Thank you for your continued support.”

From October: Erie Playhouse's PLAYtime returns to in-person readings, performing arts for kids

Meanwhile, "Kinky Boots," with music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper, will still hit the LECOM Stage at the Playhouse starting July 29 at 7:30 p.m. Neubert-Lechner said Playhouse costume designer Ryan Ingram was stepping in to help with the show.

"The cast has been rehearsing hard all week and is continuing to work hard. The show is going to be fantastic," Neubert-Lechner said.

Performances continue July 30 and Aug. 5, 6, 11, 12 and 13 at 7:30 p.m. and Aug. 7 and 14 at 2 p.m. Learn more at erieplayhouse.org/events/kinky-boots .

Reporter Valerie Myers contributed to this story.

Contact Dana Massing at dmassing@timesnews.com . Follow her on Twitter @ETNmassing .

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie Playhouse terminates director; 3 staff, board president leave for varying reasons

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
erienewsnow.com

Erie Playhouse Board President Resigns in the Wake of Controversy

Effective Tuesday morning, Erie Playhouse board president Michael Wachter sent a letter of resignation to other Erie Playhouse officials. Sources tell us he cited stress and sleeplessness as reasons that he no longer want to lead the Erie Playhouse board. His departure comes after just 7 months at the helm.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

City of Erie celebrates culture and diversity through AmeriMasala

Hundreds of people celebrated Erie’s diversity on Saturday afternoon in Perry Square. The AmeriMasala Celebration returned to Downtown Erie. AmeriMasala is a celebration of the culture and diversity in Erie. This was celebrated with a parade that included drums and music. The parade traveled from 3rd and State Streets to Perry Square. There were cultural […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Love of Polka is Erie Tradition

There used to be a time in Erie when you didn't have to wait long to hear some live polka music. It was performed regularly at several different venues. Those days are gone, but there's still a love for polka in this area. A large crowd gathered for a city-sponsored...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Meet the 13-year-old Erie entrepreneur who makes her own lip gloss

A 13-year-old entrepreneur tested the Erie market with a pop-up shop on State Street on Saturday while selling a collection of goods. The young business owner, Nalayah Williams, makes her own lip gloss and calls her brand the Nalayah Rae Collections. Williams mixes all of the ingredients together from scratch and also does her own […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
City
Erie, PA
YourErie

Be a Tourist: Events around town July 22-24

Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!. Sounds Around Town is WQLN’s series of free concerts and TV and radio broadcasts, outdoors at WQLN, 8425 Peach Street, Erie (indoors in case of inclement weather), featuring all local bands. Each year, music lovers of all ages enjoy WQLN’s Sounds Around Town free concerts in the picturesque setting of WQLN’s wooded pavilion. The public is invited and encouraged to bring their picnic blankets and festival chairs for four family-friendly evenings of local entertainment. As an added bonus, you get a peek at the behind-the-scenes operation of WQLN PBS NPR production. We record the concerts live and air them on WQLN PBS on Thursday nights in the summer and on WQLN NPR throughout the coming year. The show will take place on July 22 at 7:30 p.m. and will feature Brooke Surgener. To learn more about these concert series, please visit their website or call 814-864-3001.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

NWPA Pride Alliance hosts first ever Meadville pride event

The NWPA Pride Alliance hosted their first ever pride event in Meadville on Saturday. About 200 people attended the event on Upper Chestnut Street and Diamond Park. The opening ceremonies were hosted by NWPA Pride President Alex Sphon. People were able to enjoy a pride walk, street festival, food trucks, and much more. “We have […]
MEADVILLE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Mr. & Mrs. Claus Arrive in Erie for Christmas in July at the Colony Plaza

Christmas in July is in full swing in Erie. Shops at the Colony Plaza are hosting a Christmas in July shopping event Friday, July 22. Santa is making an appearance Saturday in his summer sleigh. "The colony merchants traditionally have done something in the summertime in July, and this year...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Conneaut Lake Park holds Mid-Summer Festival

Conneaut Lake Park is hosting its Mid-Summer Festival. Over 50 vendors are taking part in the festival and guests have the opportunity to enjoy the performing bands as well as the tiki bar. There were plenty of classic cars on hand for a cruise-in at the park on Saturday. If...
CONNEAUT LAKE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carla Hughes
Person
Cyndi Lauper
YourErie

Erie history, cuisine highlighted in Erie Food Tours

Local cuisine and culture is being highlighted during a food tour in downtown Erie. The Erie Food Tour draws crowds from near and far to learn about Erie history and to try local cuisine. Participants of Erie Food Tours are coming from near and far to see what the City of Erie has to offer […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Business Is Booming For McDowell Graduate Justin Shouse

When his basketball career ended four years ago, former McDowell High School and Mercyhurst University star Justin Shouse was looking for a new opportunity. He found it in the food service industry. Before the pandemic hit the United States, Shouse purchased a food truck. He told Erie News Now, "With...
ERIE, PA
chqgov.com

County Executive Announces Selection of New Human Resources Director

MAYVILLE, N.Y.:-- Chautauqua County Executive Paul M. Wendel, Jr. recently announced his selection of Deborah Makowski as the new Chautauqua County Director of Human Resources. This appointment is subject to the confirmation of the Chautauqua County Legislature. If approved at the legislature meeting on July 27, 2022, Makowski will begin...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Music And Lyrics#Performing#Musical Theater#Playhouse
YourErie

AmeriMasala Festival to take over downtown Erie

The AmeriMasala celebration returns to downtown Erie this Saturday. AmeriMasala is a celebration of the culture and diversity in Erie. Starting at noon, a parade will travel from 3rd and State Streets with drums and music. The parade will travel to Perry Square where there will be cultural activities as well as food trucks serving […]
ERIE, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Pride Flag Burned By Vandals In Erie, Pa.

ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – An LGBTQ pride flag flying outside of a wellness center in Erie, Pa. has been burned, according to officials with the clinic. “The flag, itself, is a sign of dignity and respect it’s a sign of community. We want people to feel safe here,” said Dalon Michael, Clinic Manager of Central Outreach in Erie.
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Look Inside Ship Seen Near Erie Mapping the Lake

If you spent any time on the shores of Presque Isle this month, you likely noticed a big ship out in Lake Erie which has been canvassing the water for hours at a time. Erie News Now learned it is the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) ship Thomas Jefferson which is on a mission to map the lake floor.
ERIE, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown YWCA Accused Of Using Sleep Drug During Nap Time

JAMESTOWN – A Jamestown child care center is accused of using a common sleep drug during nap time. Last Friday, the Jamestown YWCA’s Early Childhood Education Director Lindsay Nobbs penned a letter to parents addressing allegations of unauthorized Melatonin use prior to nap time. Specifically, it is alleged...
JAMESTOWN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
erienewsnow.com

13 Dog Swimming, 3 Beach Advisories in Place in Erie County

Toxins in water samples at 13 Erie County locations exceed the limits for dogs to safely be in the water, according to the Erie County Department of Health Thursday. Samples are collected once per week, and advisories are updated Thursdays or Fridays from late May through the end of October.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
eriereader.com

Discover Presque Isle a Weeklong Event

As if you needed more of a reason to visit Presque Isle State Park, Discover Presque Isle is happening again in 2022. With a new format this year, the weeklong event promises to highlight the park's glorious natural resources and environment. Running from Monday to Sunday, the event will be...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie Humane Society Speaks on Abandoned Kittens Video

6 kittens have been recovered after a viral Facebook posts shows cats being abandoned outside the Erie Humane Society late Sunday night. The video shows a pickup truck parking in the Southeast lot at 11:22PM and leaving a large dog crate full of kittens. The crate was broken and taped together with electrical tape, which allowed the cats to easily escape the cage.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Local organization issues warning over scam involving their name

One local organization is responding to a scam that has hit local vendors while using the organization’s name. The Erie Downtown Partnership has been contacted by vendors who are wondering if they are still holding their event in the park. This is causing a problem because there is no event in the park. Vendors who […]
ERIE, PA
Erie Times News

Erie Times News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
770K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Erie, PA from GoErie.com.

 http://goerie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy