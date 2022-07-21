ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kimball, MN

Kimball man charged with felony DWI

By Times staff report
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pU4oD_0gnelkiX00

KIMBALL — A Kimball man is accused of driving while intoxicated and being in violation of a limited license condition, according to a Stearns County criminal complaint.

Dillon Neil Lyrek, 29, faces one felony count of DWI and one misdemeanor count of violating limited driver's license conditions, according to court documents.

A Stearns County Sheriff's Office deputy saw a truck around 1:57 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Minnesota Highways 15 and 55 in Kimball. The registered owner has a restricted limited license disallowing him from driving between 12 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Saturday mornings, according to the complaint.

The deputy followed the vehicle and pulled the driver over on Highway 55 near Rockwood Avenue Northwest in Wright County. The deputy identified the driver and registered owner as Lyrek.

The deputy noted Lyrek's eyes were bloodshot and watery, his speech was slurred and his breath smelled of alcohol. When asked how much he had to drink that night, Lyrek replied, "not much," according to the complaint.

The deputy had Lyrek perform field sobriety tests and noticed additional signs that he was impaired. Lyrek was arrested and brought to the Stearns County Jail.

Lyrek has a 2018 DWI conviction in Stearns County and a 2015 DWI conviction in Wright County. Lyrek has a prior implied consent license revocation in 2013.

Comments / 0

Related
fox9.com

Charges: Anoka County inmate escaped from custody after sneaking into employee car

ANOKA COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 30-year-old man now faces additional charges after he escaped from custody Wednesday by sneaking into an Anoka County employee’s vehicle. Terence Martin, 30, was being transported back to jail after visiting a hospital when he escaped from custody. Martin managed to hide inside an Anoka County employee’s vehicle, who drove away without realizing an inmate was with her, according to the criminal complaint.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Driver arrested after leading police on a chase, sideswiping 2 cars

EAGAN, Minn. -- A Twin Cities man is in custody after leading police on a chase Friday afternoon through the south metro. The Minnesota State Patrol says the pursuit started around 2:20 p.m. when a trooper tried to stop a vehicle for passing on the shoulder on southbound Interstate 94, just north of the Lowry Hill tunnel in Minneapolis.
EAGAN, MN
WJON

Two From Freeport Hurt in Crash on I-94 in Albany

ALBANY -- Two people were hurt in a crash in Albany Saturday night. The incident happened around 9:00 p.m. on Interstate 94. The Minnesota State Patrol says a minivan and a car were both going east on Interstate 94 when they collided. The driver and passenger in the car, 31-year-old...
ALBANY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Stearns County, MN
City
Kimball, MN
Wright County, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
County
Wright County, MN
Stearns County, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Bring Me The News

Motorcyclist killed in Andover crash involving truck

A fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck happened in Andover Friday morning. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just before 11 a.m. near Tulip Street NE and 173rd Lane NW. A preliminary investigation suggests that a motorcyclist was driving northbound on Tulip Street NE...
ANDOVER, MN
KARE 11

Charges filed in death of firefighter's 12-year-old son

OTSEGO, Minn. — An Otsego man is charged with criminal vehicular homicide in connection with an UTV crash that claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy. Prosecutors say Austin Mehlhoff Copsey was drunk when he crashed his Polaris side-by-side into a row of mailboxes July 16 and rolled several times, ending up in the ditch. A passenger in the UTV, 12-year-old Jesse Hooper, was killed in the incident. Jesse is the son of an Elk River Firefighter.
OTSEGO, MN
WJON

Royalton Man Seriously Hurt in Crash on Highway 10

ROYALTON -- A Royalton man was seriously hurt in a crash on Highway 10. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on Saturday at about 5:45 p.m. just west of Royalton. Fifty-two-year-old Alan Schumer was driving east on Highway 10 when his car entered the ditch. The vehicle turned...
ROYALTON, MN
froggyweb.com

Bloomington boy faces drug overdose charges

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A 17-year-old boy is charged in the fatal drug overdose of a 15-year-old girl from West St. Paul. The Dakota County Attorney’s office says the teen from Bloomington is facing one count of third-degree murder for providing the fentanyl that resulted in her death. The girl was unconscious and not breathing on the morning of Apr. 20 and later died in the hospital.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dwi
cbs3duluth.com

1 dead, 1 critical after I-35 crash near Willow River

WILLOW RIVER, MN. (KBJR) - One person has died, another was airlifted to a hospital after a crash Friday afternoon on I-35. According to the State Patrol, it happened around 1:30 p.m. on southbound I-35 near Willow River. Investigators say the driver of a southbound car lost control, went off...
WILLOW RIVER, MN
KFIL Radio

Minnesota Man Pleads Guilty to Stealing Firearms from Shipments

Minneapolis (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man has pleaded guilty to stealing multiple firearms from shipments destined for Federal Firearms Licensee (FFL) businesses. Prosecutors said beginning in August 2021, law enforcement began receiving information about firearms thefts from shipments to FFLs. On March 9th, 2022 the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives was contacted after 11 firearms were stolen from a recent shipment that was carried by XPO Logistics.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJON

Sartell Police Issue Statement on Fake Facebook Post

SARTELL -- The Sartell Police Department has released a statement on a fake Facebook post that has been widely shared. They say the post has been passed around several local garage sale sites. Sartell Police Department is not looking for either of these people. They also encourage people to verify...
SARTELL, MN
Bring Me The News

Anoka father-of-four killed in crash on Highway 169 in Champlin

The father of an Anoka family-of-six was killed when a driver crossed the median and collided with his vehicle on Highway 169 in Champlin on Thursday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 37-year-old Adam M. Madsen was driving a Hyundai Accent southbound on Hwy. 169 around 12:30 p.m. when a woman behind the wheel of a Toyota RAV4 going northbound on Hwy. 169 veered left to avoid slowing traffic at 117th Ave.
CHAMPLIN, MN
Bring Me The News

Brainerd man reported missing July 16 is found dead

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said a man missing in the Brainerd area has been found dead. Authorities issued a public appeal on Wednesday to find 64-year-old John Ciminski. He was last seen on July 16 during the morning hours walking in north Brainerd with "no known or suspected destination."
BRAINERD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman hit by train in Delano, severely injured

DELANO, Minn. -- A woman was severely injured after she was hit by a train northwest of the Twin Cities, police say.Officers responded to a call around 2:07 a.m. Friday to a report of a woman injured by a moving train around Fourth Street South and Franklin Avenue East. Upon arrival, they found a 51-year-old woman from Webster, Wis., lying on the railroad tracks.Police say she had been crossing the tracks with two others and tried to cross between two train cars parked on the tracks. The train began moving and the woman fell and became stuck below the moving train.Responders on the scene gave the woman lifesaving procedures before transporting her to Hennepin County Medical Center.
DELANO, MN
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
271K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information from Central Minnesota.

 http://sctimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy