Lubbock, TX

College football news: Entire Texas Tech team getting $25,000 NIL contracts

By College Football HQ Staff
 3 days ago
The new NIL rules in college football have allowed players to finally put some money in their pockets, and now Texas Tech is getting involved in a big way.

An NIL collective at the school is pledging to sign every scholarship player and a few walk-ons to a $25,000 name, image, and likeness contract.

The Matador Club, a collective operated by five Tech grads, wants to sign 100 players to one-year contracts that can be renewed heading into next football season.

Of that 100, a total of 85 players are on scholarship and 15 are walk-ons.

More than 1,000 boosters have donated to the collective, according to founding member Cody Campbell, co-chief executive of DoublePoint Energy.

"Collectives have done things a number of different ways," Campbell told the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

"You see some of them paying large amounts to individual players. You see others doing different things. But what we want to do, really, is support the entire program.

"This is kind of a base salary for the guys. They're not going to be restricted from doing any other NIL stuff with anybody else. In fact, we're going to encourage and help them to do that."

The contract is among the most generous in college football. It has to be, as the school is always facing stiff competition in the talent-rich state of Texas.

But the group is making sure it doesn't break rules that forbid collectives from using promises of NIL money to attend a school.

The Matador Club said it spoke with an NCAA attorney while organizing its collective.

"We're not going to play that game," Campbell said of recruiting inducements.

"Now, I'm certain that when every player on our roster gets $25,000, it's going to become known that Texas Tech has a good NIL program that'll be appealing to recruits, but we're not going to make any promises on the front end. We're not going to break any rules."

(h/t Lubbock Avalanche Journal)

