Billionaire Investor Still Thinks Bitcoin Could Reach $500,000

By Emma Newbery
 3 days ago
Image source: Getty Images

Mike Novogratz continues to be a Bitcoin believer.

Key points

  • Galaxy Digital founder Mike Novogratz is optimistic about Bitcoin, arguing it could reach $500,000 in the next five years.
  • Novogratz blames the recent drop on a lack of risk management throughout the industry.
  • Novogratz thinks that difficulties in the global economy, particularly continued inflation, will push people toward crypto.

Recent months have been particularly challenging for crypto investors, many of whom have seen the value of their portfolios drop dramatically. Some have begun to wonder about the long-term potential of the industry, especially after the high profile collapse of some well-known coins and companies.

Not so for Galaxy Digital founder Mike Novogratz. The die-hard crypto enthusiast still believes Bitcoin (BTC) could reach $500,000 in the next five years. In fact, Novogratz -- who had been an active fan of the now-collapsed Terra (LUNA) ecosystem -- thinks the recent craziness will be good for decentralized finance in the long run.

Novogratz thinks Bitcoin will continue to grow

Speaking at the Bloomberg Crypto Summit this week, Novogratz stuck to his guns and reiterated his $500,000 target for the granddaddy of crypto. He said the crypto story is about two factors, adoption and global economics. "While this is a bump in the road in adoption, it is certainly not a U-turn," explained the billionaire crypto bull. According to Novogratz, many institutions still see crypto as an opportunity, and in time they will enter or re-enter the crypto waters.

Novogratz isn't optimistic about the wider economic situation, which is part of the reason he's bullish about Bitcoin. "We have debt-to-GDP of over 140%," he said. "That almost never ends without a debt restructuring or hyper inflation." The logic is that if inflation continues to rise, assets like Bitcoin and gold will gain in value. Novogratz argues that Bitcoin is a "killer made to be an anti-inflation store of value." Skeptics would probably counter that this narrative has not played out in recent months, but time will tell.

Novogratz also spoke about the reasons for crypto's recent drop, blaming a lack of risk management throughout the industry. A number of crypto companies had too much exposure to Terra, and several big institutions failed. "What I don't think people expected was the magnitude of losses that would show up on professional institutions' balance sheets," he said. "That caused a daisy chain of effects."

He blamed a lack of self regulation. "When you look back, there was very little self regulation," he said. He added, "There was inane risk management." However, Novogratz stressed that the decentralized finance protocols worked exactly as advertised -- it was the lack of transparency in several more centralized companies that caused the problems, not the DeFi platforms.

Can Bitcoin reach $500,000?

One of the big challenges for anyone considering buying Bitcoin is that there are wild predictions on both ends of the spectrum. Crypto skeptics say that the whole industry will fall to nothing, and long-term Bitcoin believers say it could go to $500,000 or more. A lot depends on which way the wind blows -- which is why crypto is such a high-risk asset.

Two of the biggest clouds hanging over the whole crypto market are regulation and technological advancement. There's an argument that governments will not allow crypto to undermine their currencies, and that increased regulation could seriously dent the industry's potential. Another concern is that other technologies, such as quantum computing, could develop faster than crypto.

On the other side, some believe Bitcoin could be the future currency of the internet, especially as virtual worlds take on ever more importance. Bitcoin has already been adopted as legal tender by two countries. It could play a role in international money transfers, or take on a role as a store of value.

Bottom line

There are no guarantees in crypto investing. Bitcoin might go on to reach new highs and find increased adoption, particularly if inflation continues to rise. But it could also fall to nothing. Given that either scenario is possible, it's important to manage your crypto exposure. Don't invest more than you can afford to lose, and ensure that cryptocurrency only makes up a small percentage of your total portfolio. That way you can benefit if Bitcoin does go to $500,000, but you won't face financial devastation if it fails.

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

