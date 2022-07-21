Woman dies in house fire, burglar bars hinder rescue
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Fire Department is investigating a fire that occurred early Thursday morning.City of Mission asking residents to conserve water
Mission Fire Chief Gilbert Sanchez said at around 3 a.m. firefighters were called to the 300 block of Bahia St. where 67-year-old Maria Zuniga was trapped in her bedroom. The home had burglar bars which made it difficult to get her out.
“So, she was caught in between the fire and the bars,” Sanchez said. “So obviously we know we have the tools on our apparatus to assist in with prying tools as well as our hydraulic tools to get to her.”Man caught fondling himself in public pool, police say
Zuniga was taken to a Mission hospital where she died. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, said fire officials.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.
Comments / 8