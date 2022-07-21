Facebook's latest home feed focuses on recommended content

Like any other Google division, YouTube likes to test new features with small groups of people to gain feedback and polish things up before making them widely available. While a few of them are the opt-in kind and can be accessed through the "Try new features" section from the app settings, many others pop up on their own through server-side switches. One of these experiments on the mobile app now makes it a bit easier to explore new content based on the kind of videos you want to watch.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO