Charlotte, NC

Woman’s missing son found in retention pond, dies at hospital: CMPD

By Connor Lomis, Jesse Ullmann
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman’s missing son was found submerged in a retention pond in north Charlotte on Tuesday and was pronounced deceased at the hospital, CMPD said.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident at 7:55 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, in the 5500 block of Tumbling Brook Lane. CMPD said a woman had reported her 2-year-old son missing from their home.

The missing toddler was found a short time later submerged in a nearby retention pond and was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased, the police report stated.

This is being classified as a death investigation and there is no mention of any charges at this time.

