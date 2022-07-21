Woman’s missing son found in retention pond, dies at hospital: CMPD
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman’s missing son was found submerged in a retention pond in north Charlotte on Tuesday and was pronounced deceased at the hospital, CMPD said.
Officers responded to calls regarding the incident at 7:55 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, in the 5500 block of Tumbling Brook Lane. CMPD said a woman had reported her 2-year-old son missing from their home.
The missing toddler was found a short time later submerged in a nearby retention pond and was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased, the police report stated.
This is being classified as a death investigation and there is no mention of any charges at this time.
