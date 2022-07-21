ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dan Abrams Tweets ‘On Patrol: Live’ Teaser Before They ‘Go Live on Friday’

By Sean Griffin
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xe9Mr_0gneiXIb00

Dan Abrams, host of former hit series Live PD, took to Twitter to announce his new show. Live PD was cancelled in the wake of George Floyd’s death and protests over racism and police brutality. At the time of its cancellation, it held the title of the most-watched show on A&E. More American viewers tuned in for Live PD on Fridays at primetime than any other show.

His new show will be modeled after Live PD.

“Had a great technical rehearsal tonight for the new show @OfficialOPLive!” Abrams wrote in the tweet. “We are ready to go live on Friday @ReelzChannel!”

Users quickly reacted to the tweet. One fan wrote, “Not as ready as I am & many others as well! Let’s Go!”

One fan complained their cable package wouldn’t allow them to view the series. They tweeted, “wish I could get reelz.. cox a no go. have a great debut weekend!”

Dan Abrams’ new series will be called On Patrol: Live and premieres Friday on Reelz.

On June 9, 2022, Abrams — Live PD‘s co-host and vocal champion — made the announcement he’d been hoping to make for nearly two years. The Live PD team was coming back to TV with their new show.

“I was very proud of Live PD. I was very proud of the show we did,” Abrams told Entertainment Weekly. “I’ve been working on either getting [Live PD] or a new show off the ground since the day it was canceled.”

In the interview with Entertainment Weekly, the host eventually asked Dan Abrams why co-host Curtis Wilson won’t return for On Patrol: Live.

Why Dan Abrams’ Partner Won’t Return for New Series

“You and Sticks will have a new co-host, Curtis Wilson, in the studio with you,” the interviewer said. “Was your original Live PD co-host, Tom Morris Jr., asked to come back?”

“Yeah,” Abrams answered. “Tom is working on other projects, and as you can imagine, coming into something two years later, you’ve gotta hope that people are available. I’ve always left a hole in my [schedule] in case the show comes back. Sean was able to do it. Unfortunately, Tom has go a bunch of productions he’s working on, but he is a great friend of the show and we love Tom. I’m still in touch with him. It just didn’t work out, unfortunately.”

After Live PD ended, A&E’s viewership declined 49% in the following months.

However, by August 2020, A&E started airing new episodes of spin-off series Live Rescue on Fridays and Saturdays in the same time slot. That show focuses on firefighters and EMTs.

Furthermore, after the show’s cancellation, Dan Abrams appeared on other programs as an advocate for the series.

He defended the show’s portrayal of police. He said he was “shocked and beyond disappointed” about Live PD’s cancellation.

“To the loyal #LivePDNation please know I, we, did everything we could to fight for you, and for our continuing effort at transparency in policing. I was convinced the show would go on.”

He continued, saying, “I think that it’s very troubling that we’re suddenly in a culture where all police officers have to … suffer for the sins of a few.”

Comments / 11

Marvin Frenchy
1d ago

I love this show. Was very disappointed when it went off air. My favorite parts are when the K9 mauls the criminal. Watching people get tazed is entertaining too!

Reply
3
Peat Moss
3d ago

love this show.. Hardly nobody has the channel its on so I don't see how it will be a hit show again

Reply
6
guest
2d ago

We canceled directv and roku stream along with another device. We get this channel. I never thought this show would be back. I am so glad

Reply
2
