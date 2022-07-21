ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old North Carolina abortion legislation making the rounds on social media

By Will Lewis
 3 days ago

NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Groups are protesting across the country, after the overturning of Roe v Wade.

The ruling turned power back over to states, and ever since, that power has yielded tough restrictions when it comes to reproductive rights.

“It’s almost a quest to see who can be more Draconian,” said Davidson professor Dr. Susan Roberts. “In many ways it’s preposterous. No one could imagine Texas would pass a law that would somehow circumvent everything and deputize citizens.”

Roberts says the bill NC 158 was introduced in February of 2021 but is making the rounds on social media. The legislation says a woman who gets an abortion could face attempted murder or a murder charge with penalties being life in prison or even the death penalty.

“This is part of the Personhood movement,” added Roberts. “But it is so far-fetched because some of the people that do support life begins at conception, they frame it in Biblical terms, and this doesn’t seem the least bit Biblical.”

The bill was originally sponsored by North Carolina State Representatives Larry Pittman from Cabarrus County and Mark Brody representing Union and Anson Counties. Pittman is not seeking re-election and Brody is.

Roberts believes some bill will be introduced, but not NC 158.

“The Republicans are poised to do well in both the House and Senate in North Carolina, and they don’t need something like this to get their voters to the polls because I think it’s going to happen anyway. It might be counterproductive.

People circulating the old NC 158 on social media could be part of plan to get more people to the polls in November, Roberts says it may help more on a national level.

“I don’t think anyone would say this piece of legislation has legs,” says Roberts. “It is embarrassing for the state of North Carolina.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

