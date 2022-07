Former Alabama defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs has returned to the NFL in time for training camp after signing with the Detroit Lions on Friday. “Thought my NFL career was over once the Steelers released me,” Buggs wrote on his Instagram account to accompany a photo of him signing a contract with the Lions. “I took my L and kept working‼️ God said in His word I will never leave you nor forsake you. I wanna thank God for allowing me to continue what I work hard for all my life‼️ Thank you Detroit Lions for giving me this opportunity. Let’s work.”

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO