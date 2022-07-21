ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden tests positive for COVID-19

By John Clark
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVO) — President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, the White House said Thursday morning.

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the 79-year-old Biden is being treated with Paxlovid and will isolate at the White House.

White House COVID Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said Biden is tired, has a runny nose and a dry cough. Jha added that the President went to bed feeling fine but didn’t sleep well, and tested positive for COVID-19 this morning.

Biden says he has cancer thanks to oil industry, White House rushes to clarify

Biden had planned to travel to Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania today to deliver remarks on reducing gun crime and then attend a fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee in Philadelphia.

President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he has cancer thanks to the oil industry, forcing the White House to clarify that he was referring to skin cancer treatment he received prior to taking office.

Biden was speaking on climate change at a former coal power plant in Somerset, Massachusetts, when he made the statement. Biden began speaking about the harm caused by emissions from oil refineries and “that’s why I and so many damn other people I grew up with have cancer.”

White House spokesman Andrew Bates shared a report by Biden’s physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, from 2020 that said “It is well-established that President Biden did spend a good deal of time in the sun in his youth. He has had several localized, non-melanoma skin cancers removed with Mohs surgery before he started his presidency.”

