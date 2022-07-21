ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

COVID shield: First-of-its-kind sprayable coating to protect surfaces from viruses, bacteria

By University of Melbourne
MedicalXpress
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA first-of-its-kind sprayable coating that can prevent the surface spread of infection from bacteria and viruses, including COVID-19, over a sustained period has been developed by a team of Australian researchers. Described in the journal Advanced Science, the spray works two ways: repelling viruses and bacteria through an air-filled...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 9

ducky
1d ago

unfortunately, they will not tell us how bad it is for the environment, that it causes cancer and over time worsens the effects of other dangerous microbes , viruses , and bacteria that will eventually feed on and become hyper resistant to it !

Reply
4
Related
AOL Corp

Still Testing Positive for COVID-19 After 10 Days? What to Know

There's a new crop of omicron subvariants circulating around the country, and they seem to be extending our current COVID-19 wave. That's why at-home rapid antigen tests are still an important tool in keeping yourself and your community safe. But the results from rapid tests — and how to act on them — can also be confusing, especially if you're still testing positive late in your infection.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shin

Covid Vaccine Causing Monkeypox Outbreak Is Based On Flawed Reasoning

Why do some people think monkeypox originates from Covid chimpanzee-based vaccine, and why that’s false. When something peculiar happens, a subset of people will attribute it to peculiar causes. For example, in the era before modern medicine, people attributed diseases to supernatural causes such as spells or demons.
Fox News

Fauci admits that COVID-19 vaccines do not protect 'overly well' against infection

White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci conceded that COVID-19 vaccines do not protect "overly well" against infection Tuesday on "Your World." DR. FAUCI: One of the things that's clear from the data [is] that even though vaccines - because of the high degree of transmissibility of this virus - don't protect overly well, as it were, against infection, they protect quite well against severe disease leading to hospitalization and death. And I believe that's the reason, Neil, why at my age, being vaccinated and boosted, even though it didn't protect me against infection, I feel confident that it made a major role in protecting me from progressing to severe disease. And that's very likely why I had a relatively mild course. So my message to people who seem confused because people who are vaccinated get infected - the answer is if you weren't vaccinated, the likelihood [is] you would have had [a] more severe course than you did have when you were vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bacteria#Covid#Coating#Surface Energy#Australian#Advanced Science#University Of Sydney
buckinghamshirelive.com

Expert warns of new Covid symptom appearing at night

A Covid expert has spoken about new symptoms that those with the latest strain of the virus are experiencing - including one that appears at night. Irish professor Luke O'Neill said the newly identified sign of BA.5 variant of Omicron was published yesterday. The number of people across the UK...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical Daily

Omicron BA.5's New Symptom Only Affects COVID-19 Patients At Night

An immunologist believes the latest strain of COVID-19 is showing a new symptom – intense night sweats that make it difficult to sleep. Luke O’Neill, a professor of biochemistry at Trinity College in Ireland and member of the COVID-19 Advisory Board, has issued a warning against the severe symptoms from the newly identified strain.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Verywell Health

What Are the Symptoms of Omicron BA.5?

Omicron BA.5 is now the dominant COVID-19 variant in the United States.Experts said that while this subvariant may be more capable of evading natural and vaccine-induced immunity, BA.5 symptoms are similar to those caused by earlier versions of Omicron. It is very hard to distinguish one variant from the other...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

What to do if you test positive for Covid now restrictions have been scrapped

Covid cases are on the rise again as experts have warned the country has entered its “fifth wave” of the virus following the rise of new subvariants BA.4 and BA.5. The latest figures show 1.7 million people testing positive across the UK, a 23 per cent increase week-on-week while hospital admissions have increased 31 per cent, climbing at a higher rate than the last Omicron revival back in March.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

If you were infected with the original Omicron, you don’t have ‘a lot of good protection against BA.4 and BA.5,’ Fauci says

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Those who were infected with COVID during the first wave of Omicron "really don't have a lot of good protection" against dominant U.S. subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the president, said Tuesday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Chattanooga Daily News

Woman, who was not vaccinated against COVID-19 when she contracted the virus, says she was paralyzed from the waist down and had to learn how to walk and breathe on her own again

According to the health officials, the infectious period varies from person to person and most people with COVID-19 will have a mild illness and will recover in a few days. Doctors said that people at higher risk of serious illness may take weeks to recover and sometimes, even months. This woman, who was not vaccinated when she contracted the Coronavirus at the end of last year, says her fight against the virus was far from over. Just few days after catching COVID, she was placed on a ventilator and weeks later she was paralyzed from the waist down.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Covid-19: 3 most common symptoms of new wave revealed

The UK’s Covid-19 infections have hit a record new high recently. According to data from the ZOE Covid Study - as of July 11 - there were 349,773 new symptomatic infections every day. As such, doctors have identified three main symptoms to watch out for. Look after these symptoms.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy