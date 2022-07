WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID, the White House announced Thursday, one day after visiting Somerset, Massachusetts."This morning, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19. He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms. He has begun taking Paxlovid," Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.Biden tweeted just after noon that he's "Keeping busy!""Folks, I'm doing great. Thanks for your concern," the president said. He later released a video saying "It's going to be OK."The president spoke at Brayton Point Power Station in Somerset to announce new climate change actions. Senators...

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO