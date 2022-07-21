ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Boris Johnson issues lengthy defence of his record in office

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wf4oC_0gnef4ZI00

Boris Johnson used a lengthy Commons statement to defend his legacy as he prepared to leave No 10.

On the final day before MPs leave Westminster for the summer break, the Prime Minister said he was “proud of our record” and promised his administration would “continue to deliver in our final weeks”.

Either Foreign Secretary Liz Truss or former chancellor Rishi Sunak will be elected as Tory leader on September 5, the day the Commons returns from its summer recess, after Mr Johnson was forced out following a revolt against his leadership.

I am proud of our record in office since 2019. I remain determined that we continue to deliver in our final weeks

He used a written ministerial statement, usually used for important official announcements, to set out his Government’s achievements on areas including Brexit, the response to Covid-19 to support for Ukraine.

Mr Johnson said the statement, which stretched to more than 2,500 words, “puts on record why the millions of people who voted Conservative in 2019, many for the first time, were right to place their trust in me and in this Conservative Government”.

As he prepared, reluctantly, to leave office, Mr Johnson said: “I know that the Conservative Government that follows after us will do what its predecessors have always done and meet the challenges of the day by serving the British people.”

Asked why Mr Johnson had issued the written ministerial statement (WMS), a Downing Street spokesman said: “You’ve seen the Prime Minister, not just in that WMS but also in the House on Wednesday talking about his achievements since he’s been Prime Minister.

“You’ve heard he and others talking about them at length over the past week or so. So it was just another opportunity to set out the achievements of this Government.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

US climate envoy John Kerry sends warning to UK’s next prime minister

US climate envoy John Kerry has issued a warning to the next prime minister that the commitment to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 cannot be compromised. While both Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, the two candidates vying to replace Boris Johnson, are committed to the net-zero target some Government climate policies came in for questioning among the Tory contenders in the early stages of the contest.
U.S. POLITICS
newschain

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss clash over plans for illegal migration

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss clashed on Sunday over immigration policy, as both candidates sought to present themselves as the best option to take control of the UK’s borders. Even as the two rival camps continued to trade blows over tax cuts and economic credibility, both sides opened a new front in the battle for No 10 as each candidate offered tough new policies and hard-edged language on illegal migration.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Boris Johnson
newschain

Tory candidates both vow crackdown on illegal migration

The UK will crack down further on illegal migration in the coming months regardless of who enters Downing Street, after both Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak pledged fresh measures to tighten British borders. On a weekend in which the two rival camps traded blows over tax cuts and economic credibility,...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British People#Uk#Commons#Tory
newschain

Royal family wish Prince George happy ninth birthday

The royal family have sent their best wishes to Prince George who is celebrating his ninth birthday. The Queen’s official Twitter account led the monarchy in marking the birthday of the young royal who was snapped on a UK beach for an official photograph released for his big day.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Gunman kills three people at Iowa state park

Three people were killed in a shooting at a state park in eastern Iowa on Friday morning and the suspected gunman is also dead, police said. Officers responded to reports of the shooting at the the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground before 6.30am, Mike Krapfl, special agent in charge of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, said in a statement.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
newschain

Rishi Sunak hits out at ‘forces that be’ backing Liz Truss

Rishi Sunak has hit out at the “forces that be” backing Tory leadership rival Liz Truss, as he positioned himself as the underdog in the race to replace Boris Johnson. As both campaigns traded barbs on Saturday, Ms Truss refused to engage with Mr Sunak’s suggestion he was the “underdog” as she said she was “not taking anything for granted”.
POLITICS
newschain

Lee Johnson criticises SFA after club sanctioned for fielding suspended player

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson has hit out at the Scottish Football Association after his club fielded a suspended player during their draw against Morton. Hibs were penalised by the Scottish Professional Football League with a 3-0 defeat after including Rocky Bushiri in their starting line-up despite the Belgian defender being the subject of an automatic one-match ban after picking up bookings in each of their previous two games.
SOCCER
newschain

Sunak and Truss promise crackdown on illegal migration

The UK will crack down further on illegal migration in the coming months regardless of who enters Downing Street, after both Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak pledged fresh measures to tighten British borders. On a weekend in which the two rival camps traded blows over tax cuts and economic credibility,...
IMMIGRATION
newschain

Cabinet minister likens HS2 to ‘killer whale’ for next PM

A Cabinet minister has warned that HS2 is a “killer whale” that could “rip the arm” off the next prime minister. Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Kit Malthouse, the most senior minister in the Cabinet Office, told the Telegraph that the HS2 project was akin to a “killer whale” and suggested it was one of the projects that could spell trouble for the next incumbent of No 10.
POLITICS
newschain

Sturgeon brands Tory leadership candidates ‘hypocrites’ for referendum comments

The two remaining candidates to be the next prime minister have been branded “hypocrites” by Nicola Sturgeon over past comments on referendums. Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss secured their place in the final vote by Tory members this week, kicking of more than a month of intense campaigning before the result is announced on September 5 and the new prime minister enters Number 10.
ELECTIONS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
145K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy