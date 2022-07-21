ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvest, AL

Two people arrested after standoff in Alabama home

By Zach Hester
 3 days ago

HARVEST, Ala. (WHNT) — Two people have been arrested after they barricaded themselves inside a home in Harvest, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office wrote on Twitter that deputies, along with SWAT and the Street Crimes Unit, were on the scene at a home on Wandering Lane.

When authorities went into the home, they discovered Mariah Cook hiding in a closet with ammunition and weapon magazines.

Deputies also found Jessie Johnson in the home.

Officials said both Cook and Johnson have active felony warrants from multiple agencies.

News 19 crews on the scene said there was a heavy police presence in the area with some officers dressed in tactical gear and holding weapons.

Mariah Carole Cook (Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

Jail records show Cook was booked into the Madison County Jail at 8:48 p.m. on Wednesday night. She was charged with receiving stolen property in the first degree. Her bond was set at $5,000.

As of 9:40 p.m., there was no mugshot available for Johnson.

