Two Women Arrested In Pulaski County Drug Investigation

By Dave Begley
wtloam.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says two people were arrested on drug charges. Deputies say a car left a house on Little Rock Run and ran a stop sign leading to a traffic stop. During the stop, deputies said they...

www.wtloam.com

elizabethton.com

Inmate charged after cellular phone located in jail

Dadrian L. Franklin, 35 of Johnson City and a current inmate in the Washington County Detention Center, was charged on Monday, July 25 with introduction of contraband into a Penal Facility after a cellular phone was located in his possession. According to Sheriff Keith Sexton, multiple officers from within the...
wymt.com

Juvenile facing several charges following Knox County robbery

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One teen is facing several charges after police say he stole from a Knox County Dollar General store. Last Tuesday, deputies were called to the store on KY 11 in the Little Poplar Creek area. Once they arrived at the scene and started an investigation,...
wtloam.com

Teen Facing Several Charges After Holding Up A Knox County Store

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office reports a teen is facing several charges after deputies say he stole from a Dollar General store. Deputies were called out to the store on KY 11 in the Little Poplar Creek area. Once they arrived at the scene and started an investigation, they found a 17-year-old boy entered the store armed with a knife and demanded money. Police say he got away with about $100 and took off on foot. Deputies later found the suspect at a nearby home. As deputies took him into custody, police say he resisted, fighting and threatening them. The suspect, who was not identified because he is under 18, is charged with robbery, resisting arrest, assault on a police officer and terroristic threatening. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
KNOX COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Sheriff: Traffic stop leads to hotel room search, arrests

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron sent a release Monday morning about a late night traffic stop that led to a search of a hotel room for drugs. Around 1:30 a.m. Monday, deputies stopped a car after they said they saw suspicious activity in the parking lot of the Best Western Hotel on KY 90.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
wtloam.com

Update: More Information Released In Deadly Laurel County Triple Fatality

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Department, along with the London Police Department and Kentucky State Police, responded to a triple fatality crash Monday night on I-75. The crash happened near exit 38 in the southbound lanes. Investigators say the crash was caused by a wrong-way driver. Officers say a Toyota Tocoma pickup, driven by 21-year-old Joshua Poore of California, was going north in the southbound lane when it slammed into a Nissan Altima going south. Police say there were three people in the car, reportedly from the Chicago area, and confirmed all three people were killed. Poore received severe but not life-threatening injuries and was transported by Ambulance Inc. to UK hospital in Lexington. He is in the custody of the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office with charges pending. More information about the victims will be released pending next of kin notifications. Lt. Chris Edwards continues to investigate.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
clayconews.com

Two Arrests and one of the Largest Drug Seizures ever for Police Department of a City in Southern Kentucky occurred in June after lengthy Multiple Agency Collaborative Investigation, Cash and Weapons were also seized

SOMERSET, KY — The City of Somerset, Kentucky is reporting that: A collaboration between Somerset Police Department (SPD) and state and federal law enforcement partners has resulted in one of the largest drug seizures in SPD’s history. Two Somerset men — Wesley Aaron Calhoun and Dennie A. Smith...
WJHL

WCSO: 3 accused of bringing drugs into detention center

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Grand Jury passed down indictments to three Jonesborough residents — two of whom were already inmates — and accused them of bringing drugs into the Washington County Detention Center. A news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) identified the current inmates as Jared Shaffer, 22, and Shawn Thrift, […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
harlanenterprise.net

Evarts man charged with strangulation, imprisonment

An Evarts man is facing charges including strangulation, unlawful imprisonment, and assault after allegedly locking another person in a garage and physically assaulting them. David Michael Owens, 41, was arrested on Tuesday, July 19, by the Kentucky State Police. According to the citation, Burton responded to an assault complaint in...
EVARTS, KY
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport police conducting August checkpoint

The Kingsport Police Department will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint on Friday, Aug. 19, according to a press release. The release said the checkpoint will be on the Fort Henry Drive corridor, but did not give a time when it will be conducted.
KINGSPORT, TN
q95fm.net

Police Investigate Death With Suspected Foul Play

Kentucky State Police Officials are currently investigating a death in Jackson County. On Saturday, around 8:30 PM, Troopers received a call concerning a dead woman who had been found in a home on Rice Hill Road in McKee. 83-year-old Mary King Abrams is said to have potentially suffered fatal injuries...
wtloam.com

Attempted murder, burglary, and assault charges

Press Release from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s office:. Sheriff Greg Speck reports on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 1:05 AM, Deputies responded to an assault complaint on Parrott Drive in Eastern Pulaski County. When Deputy Noah Wesley arrived on scene he made contact with the victim who alleged that she had been assaulted by John Stacy. Deputy Wesley requested the Somerset/Pulaski EMS to come to the scene for the assault victim. After EMS arrived, the victim declined to be transported by EMS and went to the hospital by private vehicle with family. At approximately 3:00 AM, Deputy Wesley and EMS cleared the scene with Deputy Wesley continuing the investigation.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Officials Search For Missing Laurel County Man

Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Officials are currently looking for a missing man. 61-year-old Billy Rogers was last seen on Tuesday, July 19th, at around 2:00 AM near Tuttle Road, south of London. If anyone has any information, please call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or at 606-878-7000....
WATE

Man captured after 2-hour standoff with Claiborne County deputies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A wanted man was captured in the Cumberland Gap area on Monday by the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, 49-year-old Mathew Randell Price was arrested and taken into custody following a lengthy standoff with deputies. Price was wanted for multiple felony warrants from Kentucky and Virginia.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
WOWK 13 News

Floyd County community mourns EMS worker’s death

PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) — The Middle Creek Volunteer Fire Department says the Floyd County community has lost another emergency responder. This comes after the community already lost three law enforcement officers in a June 30th shooting in Allen, Kentucky. Mike Lafferty was an EMS worker for his family-owned Trans Star Ambulance Service in Floyd County […]
q95fm.net

Standoff With Suspects Leads To Drug Bust

Five people were recently arrested in Laurel County with a large amount of drugs seized in the process. An undercover drug buy took place off of exit 49 on I-75 on Monday. According to officials, the situation quickly turned around as one suspect held the other two at gunpoint as officers moved in.
wymt.com

Hazard Police investigating break-in, theft at Hazard/Perry County Little League

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Hazard Police Department are investigating a break-in and theft at the Hazard/Perry County Little League. The break-in happened Sunday morning around 5 a.m. The league’s season just recently ended, and now they fear they will have to replace hundreds of dollars worth of...
wymt.com

Missing man in Laurel County found safe

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - ***UPDATE***. Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office announced Kelly Mosley was found safe. Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office are asking for your help in finding a missing man. In a Facebook post, police said Kelly Mosley was last seen on...
salyersvilleindependent.com

Law enforcement investigating stolen tractor

SALYERSVILLE – Kentucky State Police is investigating a report of a stolen tractor, which was allegedly taken off a piece of property on the White Oak Loop area in Magoffin County last Wednesday night. The owners reported the Kubota M9540 stolen, expecting the equipment had been taken late July...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY

