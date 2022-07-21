JLL Brokers $50.7M Sale of Multifamily Building on Manhattan’s Upper East Side

PARK RIDGE, N.J. — Locally based firm Claremont Development has sold The James, a 240-unit apartment community located at 87 Madison Ave. in the Northern New Jersey community of Park Ridge. The sales price was $130 million. Named after area native and actor James Gandolfini, the five-story property offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units, including 20 residences that are reserved as affordable housing. The James also includes 17,600 square feet of retail space and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, coffee bar, coworking spaces and multiple entertainment lounges. Brian Whitmer, Niko Nicolaou and Ryan Dowd of Cushman & Wakefield represented Claremont Development in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.

PARK RIDGE, NJ ・ 9 HOURS AGO