Perry, IA

Jayette Softball Strong in Academics

By Shawn Kenney
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 3 days ago

The Perry softball team placed several individuals on the all academic Heart...

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com

raccoonvalleyradio.com

Hoyle's final strikeout numbers impressive

We look at the pitching numbers of junior Emma Hoyle from Greene County’s recently completed softball season. You have to go back to Marissa Promes and the back-to-back 2014-15 teams that both placed third at Class 3A State Tournaments to find a pitcher with more strikeouts in a season than junior Emma Hoyle had in 2022.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

DCG Softball Finds Phenomenal Season

Dallas Center – Grimes softball was able to put up their best finish in the state championship since 2015 this last week, as they were the state runner-up for 4A in the 2022 season. They end the year with a 35-7 record. This program was able to find some...
GRIMES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Applegate Home Run Powers Winterset to State Title

The bright spotlight of a state championship game wasn’t too much for Winterset freshman Neela Applegate. The young first baseman delivered a line drive two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning to give Winterset a 3-1 victory over Dallas Center Grimes in the Class 4A state championship game. It was the Huskies second state title in the past 3 years after winning it all in 2020.
WINTERSET, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

GCYAA Begins K-5th Grade Golf Program Next Week

The Greene County Youth Athletic Association recently announced that they are expanding their newest program to all of their grade levels. GCYAA President Travis Warnke is excited to bring the youth golf program from kindergarten through fifth grade that will begin next month. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio they recently wrapped up an initial program with the company First Tee for 6th-8th graders. Warnke points out they now have the proper equipment for k-5th grade and are wanting to start that program in August. Warnke talks about giving more kids the opportunity to learn this individualized sport.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Duncan & Smith at today's Shrine Bowl

The 50th Iowa Shrine Bowl football game with many of the state’s top graduated seniors playing to benefit Shriner’s Children’s Hospitals is today inside the air-conditioned UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. Greene County head football coach Caden Duncan is an assistant coach for the South squad and Paton-Churdan 2022 graduate Bradyn Smith is a South team linebacker. Smith was twice an All-State selection at linebacker for Greene County in the shared football program.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

DCG Falls in Softball Title Game

One team was going home with their 4th state championship on Thursday night in Fort Dodge in 4A, when number three Dallas Center – Grimes faced off against number one Winterset. The Huskies were able to pull through with a big home run in the 5th inning, winning their 3rd title in six years by the score of 3-1. DCG ends the season on a 35-7 while Winterset ends theirs with a 37-4 record.
DALLAS CENTER, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Coach Kennedy on Hoyle's Strikeouts

Greene County High School softball pitcher Emma Hoyle saw a meteoric rise in her strikeout numbers this season. The junior has been the Rams top pitcher since she was in eighth grade and as a junior in 2022, Hoyle posted 230 K’s, compared to 109 a season ago. The number of wins for Hoyle also went up as she posted a 13-12 record this season for the 13-13 Rams.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Rams to host MS Football Camp

Greene County head football coach Caden Duncan invites all youngsters going into middle school to the Ram middle school football camp. It’s on Tuesday, August 2 from 5-7:30 p.m. on the practice fields at the middle school. Camp forms can be picked up at the District office at the...
GREENE COUNTY, IA
#Gpa#Heart Of Iowa
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Numerous AC/GC Baseball Players Recognised By WCA Conference

Some Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center baseball players were honored by the West Central Activites Conference in the 2022 season. Miles Kading, as a senior was named to the second team all conference. Kading lead the team in batting average (.426), Runs Batted In (29), Singles (28), triples (2), Innings Pitched (33.2) and On Base Percentage (.500). As a catcher Kading also threw eight runners stealing which was fourth in the West Central Activites Conference. Reid Rumelhart and Brock Littler were named as honorable mentions to the all conference team. Rumelhart, as a senior lead the team in sluggling percentage (.667), Home Runs (4), walks (14) and total bases. Littler, as a Junior hit an average of .308 with 91 at bats and provided 11 RBI’s.
GUTHRIE CENTER, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Wildcat Statistics from 2021-22 Season: Part 2

As we continue looking at the stats recorded by both baseball and softball players for the West Central Valley Wildcats today, we’ll start with freshman Tyson Partlow from the baseball team. He played in 23 games this season, starting in 17, recording 47 at bats, with 4 runs on 9 hits. He hit 7 singles and 2 doubles, with 8 RBI’s and 1 sacrifice bunt. Partlow was walked 4 times, and hit by a pitch once.
STUART, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Activities Assistant "Gets to come to work"

Today’s Greene County schools activities department is headed by Dave Wright who began working here on July 1. His assistant is Misty Bettey, a veteran in the activities department. Bettey is known for her cheerful disposition and positive attitude. She was asked about where that comes from and she told Raccoon Valley Radio attitude is something each of us can control. “I wake up every morning and I choose to be happy. Some people wake up and they grumble and they have to go to work. I GET to come to work.”
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Registration Extended For Micro:Bit Makers Class In Adel

Adel Parks and Recreation announced that a registration window has been extended for an upcoming program. The Micro:bit Makers class will allow participants to use micro:bits, or a tiny computer or microcontroller, learn new skills like coding and prototyping and design, and test their own innovations among other things. The class will take place from Monday-Friday next week at the Adel Public Library and the deadline to register has been extended to tomorrow evening.
ADEL, IA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
raccoonvalleyradio.com

DCCB Presidential Collection Program Is Tomorrow

The Dallas County Conservation Board will be presenting a fun program tomorrow where attendees can learn more about a collection at the museum. Tomorrow from 1:30-2 p.m. at the Forest Park Museum in Perry, Curator Pete Malmberg will be presenting the Presidential Collection at the museum and tell stories about the various presidents within the collection.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

DCCB To Host Hump Day Prairie Hike Next Week

In an effort to get people more connected with their surroundings, the Dallas County Conservation Board will be hosting a Hump Day Prairie Hike event next week. The first program in the series will be taking place next Wednesday from 9-10:30 a.m. at the Voas Nature Area in Minburn. Those attending will get the chance to go on a hike to see various species of plants along with birds and pollinators in the prairies.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Tonight Is The Wild Whiterock: Night Hike Free To Join

Whiterock Conservancy is having a stargazing hike that is open to the public and free tonight. Marketing Director Shae Rossetti says the first ever “Wild Whiterock: Night Hike will take place tonight from 9-11pm at the Star Field Campground in Coon Rapids. Rossetti says the hike will be led by the Learning Coordinator Susan Hill and she will take participants on a two mile hike through the Little Dipper Trail. She notes this program is a part of an initiative to get more involved with the community.
COON RAPIDS, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Scott Marshall, 72, of Greenfield

Celebration of Life Services for Scott Marshall, 72, of Greenfield will be held on Friday, July 29, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. at the Greenfield Golf and Country Club followed by food and refreshments. The Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield is in charge of the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com. The family will greet friends on Friday, July 29, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield. Memorials may be directed to the Greenfield Golf and Country Club.
GREENFIELD, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Christmas in July Contest Tonight at Spring Lake Park

Tonight Spring Lake Park in Greene County will be celebrating the holiday season. Spring Lake Ice Cube Concession and Skating Rink is hosting the Christmas in July contest, where campers can decorate the outside of their vehicles with holiday items. The top three displays will win prizes, including free boating time, passes to the skating rink, free ice cream, among other prizes. Judging takes place tonight and Santa Claus will be at the park during the final firewood run between 6 and 6:30pm.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Gayle Elizabeth Clark, 75, of Cosby, MO, formerly of Jefferson

A graveside service for Gayle Elizabeth Clark, 75, of Cosby, MO, formerly of Jefferson, will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 25, 2022, at the rural Burnside Cemetery, south of Chillicothe, MO. Heritage Funeral Home in Chillicothe, MO, is handling arrangements. This courtesy announcement provided by Slininger-Schroeder Funeral...
JEFFERSON, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Guthrie County Republican Picnic Starts This Morning

The Central Committee of the Republicans of Guthrie County encourages Guthrie County residents to bring their sack lunch and meet the candidates today. The “Meet The Candidates Picnic,” will give voters the ability to meet face to face with Guthrie County Republican candidates from 11am until 2:30pm at Mitchell Park in Guthrie Center.. There will also be a meal served with hamburgers, hotdogs, baked beans and drinks while they last. People who join the picnic are encouraged to bring their own chair for a place to sit.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Perry Chamber Ribbon Cutting for It's Hair Next Week

The Perry Chamber of Commerce will officially mark the opening of a new building for a business in the community next week. The Chamber will host a ribbon cutting at It’s Hair in Perry beginning at noon next Friday to celebrate the business’ new building and location. Chamber Director Lynsi Pasutti says the business has recently moved locations.
PERRY, IA

