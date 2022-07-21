Jayette Softball Strong in Academics

Today’s Greene County schools activities department is headed by Dave Wright who began working here on July 1. His assistant is Misty Bettey, a veteran in the activities department. Bettey is known for her cheerful disposition and positive attitude. She was asked about where that comes from and she told Raccoon Valley Radio attitude is something each of us can control. “I wake up every morning and I choose to be happy. Some people wake up and they grumble and they have to go to work. I GET to come to work.”

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO