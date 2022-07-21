Jayette Softball Strong in Academics

Some Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center baseball players were honored by the West Central Activites Conference in the 2022 season. Miles Kading, as a senior was named to the second team all conference. Kading lead the team in batting average (.426), Runs Batted In (29), Singles (28), triples (2), Innings Pitched (33.2) and On Base Percentage (.500). As a catcher Kading also threw eight runners stealing which was fourth in the West Central Activites Conference. Reid Rumelhart and Brock Littler were named as honorable mentions to the all conference team. Rumelhart, as a senior lead the team in sluggling percentage (.667), Home Runs (4), walks (14) and total bases. Littler, as a Junior hit an average of .308 with 91 at bats and provided 11 RBI’s.
