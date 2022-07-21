Firefighters battle 5-alarm fire at Charlotte storage facility

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Fire crews responded to a large fire at a storage facility in southwest Charlotte Wednesday night into Thursday morning, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Officials said the blaze was first reported around 11:30 p.m. at the Extra Space Storage on the 10100 block of South Tryon Street.

As firefighters battled the flames, chiefs began calling for more crews and equipment – eventually raising the status to a five-alarm fire.

Officials said the fire likely spread from one storage unit to the next, making it difficult for crews to get control.

Charlotte Fire said an excavator would be brought in to help firefighters get to the heart of the blaze.

Medic was on scene to set up a recovery area for firefighters rotated out of the battle.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.