Witness says pizza shop employee delivered the first blow in Mass. and Cass fight where her client was stabbed

By The Boston Globe
Boston Globe
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe police and news reports sounded alarms — pizza shop employee attacked — after a stabbing last week in the heart of the area known as Mass. and Cass, the latest incident to illuminate roiling tension between business owners and the homeless people who frequent the neighborhood....

Comments / 21

CiCi D.
3d ago

I believe her ! People tend to look down on the less fortunate. The husband probably took his frustrations of the area, out on the guy. "There but for the grace of God, go I" !

9
#hooboy
2d ago

God love this woman and others like her. She’s brave to be spending time in that environment and braver still to be defending them. We need more people like her.

6
Ryan Collins
2d ago

want this problem fixed? destroy the encampment. put them all on busses to fema tents in the town squares of every town with a median house price of over 1 million dollars. watch how quick the politicians implement real solutions then.

WBUR

Three arrested after white supremacist group marches in Jamaica Plain

Three people were arrested after men identifying with a white supremacy group marching in Jamaica Plain clashed with counter-protesters Saturday. The Nationalist Social Club - 131, a New England neo-Nazi group, marched and chanted on a sidewalk in Jamaica Plain, holding a banner that said "Pedo Scum Off Our Streets."
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts man arrested after grabbing random child and kissing her, barking at dogs

At a street fair in Dorchester a man was arrested after his drunken behavior at an annual street fair. 54-year old Hung Tran of Dorchester had been at the street fair for a number of hours and became extremely intoxicated. Boston Police officers escorted Tran off the fairgrounds “due to his intoxication,” however an hour later he returned.
CBS Boston

Boston shooting temporarily puts Museum of Fine Arts on lockdown

BOSTON -- One person was shot near the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston on Saturday. It happened on Huntington Avenue around 11:15 a.m, and doors at the MFA were locked for about an hour, the museum confirmed to WBZ-TV. The victim were transported to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. "The Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (MFA), swiftly enacted safety protocols on Saturday, July 23, in response to a police investigation of an active shooting within close proximity to the Museum," a statement said. "Visitors and staff were advised to remain in a secure location." It reopened around 12:30 after confirming with police that the area was safe. Police arrested 27-year-old Marcello Holiday of Boston after officers were provided with a description of the subject. He will be charged with assault to murder while armed, unlawful possession of a firearm, and carrying a loaded firearm.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston man arrested after allegedly dealing drugs inside of Macy’s

BOSTON — A Dorchester man was arrested after allegedly dealing drugs inside a Macy’s Department store, according to Boston Police. Edison Arias, 29, of Dorchester was arrested and charged Friday afternoon with trafficking and distributing Class A drugs after police say security footage identified the suspect doing a drug transaction along with attempting to steal a $40 shirt from the department store.
whdh.com

Boston Police arrest suspect following Huntington Ave shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man has been arrested after a shooting in the city’s Fenway-Kenmore neighborhood left a victim wounded Saturday morning. Officers assigned to District D-4 were called to the area of 491 Huntington Ave when shots were reported around 11 a.m., near the Museum of Fine Arts and Northeastern University.
CBS Boston

3 arrested after white supremacists protest outside LGBTQ meeting

BOSTON -- Three men were arrested in Jamaica Plain on Saturday after white supremacist group called the National Socialist Club marched outside a meeting of LGBTQ community members.The Civil Rights unit of the Boston Police Department says members of the Nationalist Socialist Club, who are also called the NSC-131, were protesting during a drag queen story-hour for kids at the Loring Greenough House.    Witness video of the self-proclaimed Neo-Nazis shows the group of white men wearing hats standing behind a banner that said, "Pedo Scum Off Our Street."Police ushered the children out of the book reading and away from...
communityadvocate.com

Worcester man arrested following shoplifting at Tractor Supply Store

WESTBOROUGH – A Worcester man faces charges after he allegedly attempted to shoplift items from the Tractor Supply Store on Milk Street. Evan Charbonneau has been charged with shoplifting by concealing. The reporting party called the Westborough Police Department at 7:37 p.m. yesterday and told officers that the man...
CBS Boston

Hyde Park couple describes escape from burning home

BOSTON - There was a lot going through Luzmar Centeno's mind when a fire broke out in their Hyde Park home last Sunday morning. "I could burn, be dead with my babies and my husband," she said. A fire alarm woke up her family and smoke was already coming up the stairs. "My reaction was if it's coming from the stairs we have to jump," Centeno tells WBZ-TV.  But her 16-year-old daughter Fernanda had already followed her husband Tito Mendez down the stairs where he tried to fight the blaze on his own with a fire extinguisher.  "When the extinguisher...
WCVB

Burlington, Massachusetts, police warn of check washing scheme

BURLINGTON, Mass. — Doing an ordinary task turned a Massachusetts couple into scam victims after a check was stolen, then altered after being put in the mail. "The check was for $185, a modest amount," Richard Curtis said. "The person or persons who saved the check reissued the check in the amount of $6,185."
Boston 25 News WFXT

Arrest made in brazen Hudson break in

HUDSON, Mass. — Police arrested a man charged with breaking into a Hudson home on Tuesday afternoon. Derek M. Amorosi, 31, of Marlborough, was arrested without incident at his home on Boston Post Road East, according to Hudson Police. Amorosi is charged with breaking and entering in the daytime...
nbcboston.com

Boston Police Seek Info on Deadly Mattapan Shooting

A death investigation is ongoing Friday into a shooting in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood that left a man dead Thursday night. Boston police responded to Orlando Street just after 10 p.m. and found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Boston EMS, police said.
Boston Globe

9 places to get a perfect martini in Boston

There’s no denying that martinis are having a moment. While some may say it’s a case of “everything old is new again,” for a cocktail as timeless as the martini, others will argue it never really went out of style. Defined by Merriam Dictionary as a...
