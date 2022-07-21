Fatal Fort Pierce shooting deemed 'justifiable homicide'

A fatal shooting earlier this month in Fort Pierce has been determined to be a justifiable homicide.

Detectives say Jarvarious E. Coston, 29, of Fort Pierce, got into a verbal argument with the victim on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at approximately 7:15 p.m. near the 2500 block of Ave. R.

According to detectives, during the argument Coston threatened the victim with a handgun.

"Fearing for his life, the victim drew his legally concealed weapon and fired at the suspect, which resulted in the suspect’s death," Sheriff Ken Mascara said.

Detectives determined this case is a justifiable homicide under Florida's Stand Your Ground law.

The victim will not face charges in the shooting death of Jarvarious Coston.

"This is a difficult situation for everyone involved," said Sheriff Mascara. "Any loss of life is tragic."