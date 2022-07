Calabash, N.C. — The friends and family of a North Carolina man are mourning his death after he was killed in Ukraine. Kathryn and George Lucyszyn shared their memories of Luke, their 31-year-old son, with NBC News from their home in Calabash. Luke Lucyszyn is one of two U.S. citizens to have recently died as part of the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

