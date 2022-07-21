Let’s Talk Greene County (7/21/2022)-Greene County Relay for Life Tori Riley

Whiterock Conservancy is having a stargazing hike that is open to the public and free tonight. Marketing Director Shae Rossetti says the first ever “Wild Whiterock: Night Hike will take place tonight from 9-11pm at the Star Field Campground in Coon Rapids. Rossetti says the hike will be led by the Learning Coordinator Susan Hill and she will take participants on a two mile hike through the Little Dipper Trail. She notes this program is a part of an initiative to get more involved with the community.

COON RAPIDS, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO