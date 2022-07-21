Let’s Talk Greene County (7/21/2022)-Greene County Relay for Life Tori Riley

The Greene County Supervisors will meet tomorrow morning. The Board will consider for approval two more Mahanay Maestros for live bell concerts, the county’s substance abuse prevention and treatment grant, the 2022 fiscal year audit report and the county treasurer’s quarterly and semi-annual reports. Additionally, the Board will have a discussion about calling for a possible election for a new county jail and the financing for it.
The Dallas County Board of Supervisors will consider approving a Cott Systems scanning quote at their regular meeting Tuesday. Also, the Board will consider approving a designation by an elected official for attorney deputy, employee mileage reimbursement rate, discuss the William Wagner proclamation, an art festival and corn festival schedule and enter into a closed session to discuss the purchase of particular real estate.
The Adair County Fair will wrap up tomorrow with many fun events. The fair will kick off early in the morning with the Cattle Dog Trials at 7:30am at the Horse Arena and then following that there will be a biscuit and gravy breakfast at 8am in the courtyard. At 9am the 4 H Archery Speed Match will start and then at 10am the Open Archery Tournament, both events located at the Northwest corner of the fairgrounds.
The Central Committee of the Republicans of Guthrie County encourages Guthrie County residents to bring their sack lunch and meet the candidates today. The “Meet The Candidates Picnic,” will give voters the ability to meet face to face with Guthrie County Republican candidates from 11am until 2:30pm at Mitchell Park in Guthrie Center.. There will also be a meal served with hamburgers, hotdogs, baked beans and drinks while they last. People who join the picnic are encouraged to bring their own chair for a place to sit.
The Panora City Council will meet for their regular meeting Monday. The Council will consider for approval deleting property from Northwest Urban Renewal Area, setting a date for public hearing on the designation of the 2022 Panora Housing Urban Renewal Area and on an Urban Renewal Plan and Project and reading the first reading of deleting of the ordinance of deleting property from the Tax Increment Financing District for the Northwest Urban Renewal Area of the City of Panora.
The City of Adel wants to remind its residents about the option to have their unneeded furniture picked up. Through a partnership with Ankeny Sanitation it provides unlimited pickup of furniture items. Residents can place them on the curb of their regular garbage pickup day and those additional items will be hauled away.
State Auditor Rob Sand made his 100 Town Hall Tour in Guthrie Center Friday morning. Sand discussed many things going on in the auditor’s office such as promoting his Public Innovations Efficiency program which is supposed to help counties find ways to save money and he pushed for the federal Clean Bus Program along with answering questions from a small group of people. Sand said he wants to keep the focus on ending gridlock between parties and staying aggressive in his work.
A reminder of a free public event on Monday in Jefferson that is geared toward awareness and how to plan for a possible mass shooting. Central Christian Church in Jefferson and the Greene County Clergy Association are hosting a Civilian Response to an Active Shooter Event or CRASE training on Monday, July 25th from 7-8:30pm at Central Christian Church. Reverend Jay Alexander describes why this training is important for everyone to attend.
Throughout the day today Raccoon Valley Radio’s Little Big Red Radio will be out and about at multiple events. Beginning with the Perry Booster Club that is hosting a cookout to help raise funds for local activities from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Perry Fareway. You can get a pork loin sandwich, chips and water for $7 or just a sandwich for $4. Little Big Red Radio will be live on location from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. providing live updates and other announcements.
The Perry Chamber of Commerce will officially mark the opening of a new building for a business in the community next week. The Chamber will host a ribbon cutting at It’s Hair in Perry beginning at noon next Friday to celebrate the business’ new building and location. Chamber Director Lynsi Pasutti says the business has recently moved locations.
Tomorrow will be a special program at the Greene County Historical Museum in Jefferson to look back at the City of Jefferson’s 150 year history. Greene County Historical Society Executive Director Roger Aegerter will present “Jefferson: 150 Years” at 2pm at the museum, with the city celebrating its sesquicentennial this year. Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community Tourism and Events Coordinator Matt Wetrich encourages everyone to attend.
In an effort to get people more connected with their surroundings, the Dallas County Conservation Board will be hosting a Hump Day Prairie Hike event next week. The first program in the series will be taking place next Wednesday from 9-10:30 a.m. at the Voas Nature Area in Minburn. Those attending will get the chance to go on a hike to see various species of plants along with birds and pollinators in the prairies.
Whiterock Conservancy is having a stargazing hike that is open to the public and free tonight. Marketing Director Shae Rossetti says the first ever “Wild Whiterock: Night Hike will take place tonight from 9-11pm at the Star Field Campground in Coon Rapids. Rossetti says the hike will be led by the Learning Coordinator Susan Hill and she will take participants on a two mile hike through the Little Dipper Trail. She notes this program is a part of an initiative to get more involved with the community.
A graveside service for Gayle Elizabeth Clark, 75, of Cosby, MO, formerly of Jefferson, will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 25, 2022, at the rural Burnside Cemetery, south of Chillicothe, MO.
Adel Parks and Recreation announced that a registration window has been extended for an upcoming program. The Micro:bit Makers class will allow participants to use micro:bits, or a tiny computer or microcontroller, learn new skills like coding and prototyping and design, and test their own innovations among other things. The class will take place from Monday-Friday next week at the Adel Public Library and the deadline to register has been extended to tomorrow evening.
The public is being asked to help find a missing individual from Jefferson. According to the Jefferson Police Department, Blake Millard has been missing since Friday afternoon. He was last seen on Adams Street wearing a green shirt and blue jeans. He weighs 145 pounds and is about five-foot and eight inches tall. Jefferson resident Christy Smithson is a family friend and says Millard struggles with mental health issues. She is also organizing a search party that starts at 12:30pm at the shelter house by the skating park.
Roy Edward Crosley, age 33 of 1037 Columbia Ave., Fort Wayne was arrested for fugitive from justice on a warrant for battery out of Indiana. Sheldon Geary of Perry was traveling on W Ave., approaching the intersection when a box truck traveling east on 240th St., took off the front bumper of his vehicle. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $2000.00.
The Dallas County Conservation Board will be presenting a fun program tomorrow where attendees can learn more about a collection at the museum. Tomorrow from 1:30-2 p.m. at the Forest Park Museum in Perry, Curator Pete Malmberg will be presenting the Presidential Collection at the museum and tell stories about the various presidents within the collection.
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office has created a list to help identify livestock owners if the animals have gotten loose. The Sheriff’s Office has received numerous calls about loose livestock and in an effort to quickly notify the owners, they can now fill out a form to provide property locations of where livestock are being held and their contact information.
