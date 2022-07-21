Let’s Talk Guthrie County- River Ruckus

The Greene County School District has a familiar face as its new activities director. Dave Wright grew up on a farm north of Scranton and is a 1991 Jefferson-Scranton High School graduate. He graduated from Buena Vista University and he most recently worked at the Bellevue School District where for the past 11 years he was the district’s AD as well as a teacher and seven years prior to that was a teacher and a coach. He talks about why he wanted to come back home to be the new AD of the Greene County School District.

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO