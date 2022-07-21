ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guthrie County, IA

Let’s Talk Guthrie County- River Ruckus

By Logan Mantz
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe discuss River Ruckus with Coordinator Grant...

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County Supervisors Will Meet Tomorrow Morning

The Greene County Supervisors will meet tomorrow morning. The Board will consider for approval two more Mahanay Maestros for live bell concerts, the county’s substance abuse prevention and treatment grant, the 2022 fiscal year audit report and the county treasurer’s quarterly and semi-annual reports. Additionally, the Board will have a discussion about calling for a possible election for a new county jail and the financing for it.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Guthrie County Republican Picnic Starts This Morning

The Central Committee of the Republicans of Guthrie County encourages Guthrie County residents to bring their sack lunch and meet the candidates today. The “Meet The Candidates Picnic,” will give voters the ability to meet face to face with Guthrie County Republican candidates from 11am until 2:30pm at Mitchell Park in Guthrie Center.. There will also be a meal served with hamburgers, hotdogs, baked beans and drinks while they last. People who join the picnic are encouraged to bring their own chair for a place to sit.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Dallas County Supervisors To Consider Cott Systems Scanning Quote

The Dallas County Board of Supervisors will consider approving a Cott Systems scanning quote at their regular meeting Tuesday. Also, the Board will consider approving a designation by an elected official for attorney deputy, employee mileage reimbursement rate, discuss the William Wagner proclamation, an art festival and corn festival schedule and enter into a closed session to discuss the purchase of particular real estate.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

The Adair County Fair Wraps Up Sunday With Many Fun Events

The Adair County Fair will wrap up tomorrow with many fun events. The fair will kick off early in the morning with the Cattle Dog Trials at 7:30am at the Horse Arena and then following that there will be a biscuit and gravy breakfast at 8am in the courtyard. At 9am the 4 H Archery Speed Match will start and then at 10am the Open Archery Tournament, both events located at the Northwest corner of the fairgrounds.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Guthrie County, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
County
Guthrie County, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

State Auditor Rob Sand Visits Guthrie Center Friday

State Auditor Rob Sand made his 100 Town Hall Tour in Guthrie Center Friday morning. Sand discussed many things going on in the auditor’s office such as promoting his Public Innovations Efficiency program which is supposed to help counties find ways to save money and he pushed for the federal Clean Bus Program along with answering questions from a small group of people. Sand said he wants to keep the focus on ending gridlock between parties and staying aggressive in his work.
GUTHRIE CENTER, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

New Greene County Schools AD is a Greene County Native

The Greene County School District has a familiar face as its new activities director. Dave Wright grew up on a farm north of Scranton and is a 1991 Jefferson-Scranton High School graduate. He graduated from Buena Vista University and he most recently worked at the Bellevue School District where for the past 11 years he was the district’s AD as well as a teacher and seven years prior to that was a teacher and a coach. He talks about why he wanted to come back home to be the new AD of the Greene County School District.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Reminder Furniture Pickup In Adel

The City of Adel wants to remind its residents about the option to have their unneeded furniture picked up. Through a partnership with Ankeny Sanitation it provides unlimited pickup of furniture items. Residents can place them on the curb of their regular garbage pickup day and those additional items will be hauled away.
ADEL, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

DCCB To Host Hump Day Prairie Hike Next Week

In an effort to get people more connected with their surroundings, the Dallas County Conservation Board will be hosting a Hump Day Prairie Hike event next week. The first program in the series will be taking place next Wednesday from 9-10:30 a.m. at the Voas Nature Area in Minburn. Those attending will get the chance to go on a hike to see various species of plants along with birds and pollinators in the prairies.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ruckus
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Perry Chamber Ribbon Cutting for It’s Hair Next Week

The Perry Chamber of Commerce will officially mark the opening of a new building for a business in the community next week. The Chamber will host a ribbon cutting at It’s Hair in Perry beginning at noon next Friday to celebrate the business’ new building and location. Chamber Director Lynsi Pasutti says the business has recently moved locations.
PERRY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Panora City Council Considers Approval Deleting Property

The Panora City Council will meet for their regular meeting Monday. The Council will consider for approval deleting property from Northwest Urban Renewal Area, setting a date for public hearing on the designation of the 2022 Panora Housing Urban Renewal Area and on an Urban Renewal Plan and Project and reading the first reading of deleting of the ordinance of deleting property from the Tax Increment Financing District for the Northwest Urban Renewal Area of the City of Panora.
PANORA, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Tower View Team Working on Final Alleyway in Downtown Jefferson

Plans and designs are currently underway for downtown Jefferson’s third alleyway space. Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community Tower View Team Chair Deb McGinn tells Raccoon Valley Radio a committee is working with an Iowa artist, Kelsey Wilson of Nevada, for the west alleyway, “Imagination Alley” as a kids area.
JEFFERSON, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

DCCB Presidential Collection Program Is Tomorrow

The Dallas County Conservation Board will be presenting a fun program tomorrow where attendees can learn more about a collection at the museum. Tomorrow from 1:30-2 p.m. at the Forest Park Museum in Perry, Curator Pete Malmberg will be presenting the Presidential Collection at the museum and tell stories about the various presidents within the collection.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Podcast
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Don’t Miss The Stuart Scoop Ribbon Cutting

A new business to Stuart is having a ribbon cutting ceremony coming soon. The Stuart Chamber of Commerce is holding a ribbon cutting ceremony for The Stuart Scoop on Saturday, July 30th from 10:30am-9pm. The chamber’s plan is to introduce the business to the community and the Scoop will provide some family fun that includes ice cream and drink specials, games prizes and more. The Stuart Scoop encourages everyone to come participate in an end of the summer party.
STUART, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Guthrie County Quality Meats Prepares To Open For Business

A new business is getting close to opening their doors in Guthrie County. Guthrie County Quality Meats will be located in Guthrie Center and it will be a US Department of Agriculture inspected meat locker. Owner Grant Sheeder says they will also have a retail space to offer local products that go with meat along with custom work.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Reminder: Sunday Program to Explore and Reflect on Jefferson’s 150 Year History

Tomorrow will be a special program at the Greene County Historical Museum in Jefferson to look back at the City of Jefferson’s 150 year history. Greene County Historical Society Executive Director Roger Aegerter will present “Jefferson: 150 Years” at 2pm at the museum, with the city celebrating its sesquicentennial this year. Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community Tourism and Events Coordinator Matt Wetrich encourages everyone to attend.
JEFFERSON, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Jefferson Earns Iowa Great Places Designation

A community in Greene County was recently announced with a special statewide honor. The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs has designated the City of Jefferson as an Iowa Great Place. Jefferson joins nine other communities with this recognition to support new and existing infrastructure that cultivates arts and culture, architecture, business, community diversity, historic assets, housing options and the natural environment in their neighborhoods, communities and regions. This designation also allows Jefferson to unlock additional grant opportunities for projects.
JEFFERSON, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Reminder: Active Shooter Training Program to be Offered in Jefferson

A reminder of a free public event on Monday in Jefferson that is geared toward awareness and how to plan for a possible mass shooting. Central Christian Church in Jefferson and the Greene County Clergy Association are hosting a Civilian Response to an Active Shooter Event or CRASE training on Monday, July 25th from 7-8:30pm at Central Christian Church. Reverend Jay Alexander describes why this training is important for everyone to attend.
JEFFERSON, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Activities Assistant “Gets to come to work”

Today’s Greene County schools activities department is headed by Dave Wright who began working here on July 1. His assistant is Misty Bettey, a veteran in the activities department. Bettey is known for her cheerful disposition and positive attitude. She was asked about where that comes from and she told Raccoon Valley Radio attitude is something each of us can control. “I wake up every morning and I choose to be happy. Some people wake up and they grumble and they have to go to work. I GET to come to work.”
GREENE COUNTY, IA
theperrynews.com

Downtown gateway building slowly takes shape

The facade on the old Harbach building at 1104-1106 Second St. is receiving some needed improvement. Jacqueline Riekena of West Des Moines bought the 10,000-square-foot building in November 2016 and began demolition soon afterward, but progress on the property has on-again-off-again for nearly six years. Ireland-born John Clement, a successful...
PERRY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy