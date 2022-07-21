ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has 'mild symptoms'

By ZEKE MILLER, CHRIS MEGERIAN Associated Press
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 3 days ago
President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media after exiting Air Force One, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Biden is returning from a trip to Somerset, Mass., where he spoke about climate change. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Evan Vucci

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, underscoring the persistence of the highly contagious virus as new variants challenge the nation's efforts to resume normalcy after two and a half years of pandemic disruptions.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that Biden was experiencing "mild symptoms" and has begun taking Paxlovid, an antiviral drug designed to reduce the severity of the disease.

