ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Biden has COVID, experiencing ‘very mild’ symptoms, press secretary says

By Alex Roarty
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NZVA7_0gneYW7w00

President Joe Biden on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing “very mild symptoms,” the White House announced, but he plans to continue carrying out his duties for the time being.

In a statement, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden is isolating in the White House residence but will “participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence.”

Jean-Pierre said Biden, who has been vaccinated for the coronavirus and received two booster shots, had last tested for COVID on Tuesday, when the results came back negative. The president is now taking Paxlovid, an anti-viral medication used to treat COVID cases, the press secretary added.

Jean-Pierre said the White House will give daily updates about the president’s health. He will work in isolation until he begins to test negative, she said.

Biden, 79, is the second president to test positive for the virus while in office, following former President Donald Trump.

In a letter provided by the White House, Kevin O’Connor, the president’s physician, wrote that Biden’s COVID diagnosis was confirmed by two tests. He added that Biden is experiencing a runny nose, fatigue, and “occasional dry cough,” which started Wednesday evening.

“The president is fully vaccinated and twice-boosted, so I anticipate that he will respond favorably, as most maximally protected patients do,” O’Connor wrote.

First lady Jill Biden, visiting Detroit on Thursday, tested negative for the coronavirus, a spokesman for her office said. She will stick to her travel schedule and visit Georgia later on Thursday, the spokesman added.

Biden was scheduled to travel to Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania., and Philadelphia on Thursday, a trip that has now been canceled. He was also supposed to travel to Orlando and Tampa on Monday, a visit that appears in serious doubt now.

The country has seen a surge of cases of COVID-19 thanks to the emergence of a new coronavirus subvariant, BA.5, that health experts say more easily infects people who have been previously sick with the virus and those who have been vaccinated, compared to earlier strains. BA.5 is an offshoot of the omicron variant, which first emerged late last year.

Comments / 0

Related
Miami Herald

Bear protecting cubs picks up couple’s dog and runs off with it, Florida officials say

A couple’s dog was killed in a terrifying encounter with a bear near Navarre, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. It happened Monday, July 18, and involved “an adult female black bear with young,” state officials told McClatchy News. Navarre is on the Florida Panhandle, about 23 mile east of Pensacola.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
CNN

See Melania Trump text message that left former Trump press secretary 'sickened'

Former Trump White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham has revealed a text exchange between her and former first lady Melania Trump asking to release a statement condemning any violence on January 6. The former first lady replied “No.” Grisham shares more on New Day about how she felt about the conversation.
Daily Mail

'This is a silly question': Hillary Clinton hits back at reporter for asking if she will back Biden in 2024 as questions swirl over who will be on the Democratic ticket

Former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton chided an interviewer when asked Wednesday if she would be supporting President Joe Biden in 2024. 'Look, I would endorse our sitting president - yes of course,' Clinton told NBC's Yamiche Alcindor. 'This is a silly question.'. 'Not you, but everybody who's asking,' Clinton then...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Business Insider

Here's who would take over if Joe Biden can't perform his duties as president

Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning. He has "very mild" symptoms. The White House says he will "continue to work in isolation until he tests negative." A long list of people are in line to take over if he can't perform his duties, beginning with VP Kamala Harris.
Salon

Clarence Thomas claims COVID-19 vaccines are made with cells from terminated pregnancies

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. United States Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas claimed on Thursday that COVID-19 vaccines are engineered from cells taken from terminated pregnancies. "The conservative Justice's statement came in a dissenting opinion on a case in which the Supreme Court declined to hear a religious...
Fox News

Fauci makes 'startling admission' that 'we're going to be living with' COVID for years to come: Politico

Dr. Anthony Fauci made what Politico called a "startling admission" in a new interview as he acknowledged the coronavirus can't be eradicated any time in the near future. Fauci, the Biden White House chief medical adviser and longtime head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he would depart by the end of President Biden's first term, concluding more than 50 years in the American public health sector. If he stayed until when COVID-19 was gone, the 82-year-old said, he'd be "105."
Daily Mail

Kellyanne Conway says Trump should drop son-in-law Jared if he runs for president in 2024 because no one has 'profited more handsomely' from his presidency and is trying to 'wash his hands' of the 2020 election loss

Kellyanne Conway said former President Donald Trump should drop his son-in-law Jared Kushner if he runs for president again in 2024. In an interview published Wednesday with The Washington Times, Conway said Kushner was trying to 'wash his hands' of responsibility for the 2020 election loss, while earning billions through his ties to the ex-president.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House
Fox News

Biden hastily ends press conference as reporters shout questions: ‘I’m out of here’

President Biden hastily ended a press conference on Thursday, turning his back as reporters shouted questions and declaring, "I’m out of here." Biden answered several questions from a pre-determined list of reporters during a press conference in Madrid, Spain, following the NATO Summit before he said, "All right, guys," and attempted to wrap things up. Multiple reporters still wanted to ask questions, and someone in the crowd promised to be quick, but Biden shut it down nonetheless.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Norman Rockwell paintings removed from White House, replaced with Biden photos: report

Four Norman Rockwell works featured in the White House have been taken down and replaced with photos of President Joe Biden, according to Politico. Politico first reported the paintings were taken down on Tuesday, writing two individuals familiar with the matter said members of the Rockwell family had requested the art be returned to them. Their request was granted last year. A person familiar with the matter said the paintings had been replaced with "several jumbo photos of Biden."
The Week

Four governors who might run for president

The 2024 presidential election is still more than two years away, but it's not a sure thing that we'll see a rematch of Joe Biden versus Donald Trump. Biden leads a Democratic Party disappointed in his failure to deliver a forceful response to the Supreme Court's ruling overturning abortion rights, and Trump is vulnerable to Republican conservatives who love his "America first" agenda but would like to move on without all of the former president's scandalous baggage.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
People

Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll

Republican voters are not set on former President Donald Trump running again in 2024, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll. Trump has lost considerable support within his own base as he continues to plant the seeds for a potential 2024 run, with nearly half of Republican primary voters polled saying they want a new candidate in the next general election.
Newsweek

'Heartbroken' Ivanka Trump Mourns Mother Ivana as Details Emerge on Death

Ivanka Trump mourned her mother Ivana Trump on social media Thursday as new details about circumstances of the 73-year-old's death emerged. Ivana Trump, the Czech-born ex-wife of former President Donald Trump and the mother of Ivanka, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, was found dead at her New York City home on Thursday afternoon. Ivana's body was discovered following a report of cardiac arrest at her address, with law enforcement officials saying later in the day that there did "not appear to be any criminality" involved.
Fox News

Kamala Harris ripped over latest 'word salad': 'Leaders across the world are seeing this'

Fox News contributor Lara Trump slammed Vice President Kamala Harris for her latest gaffe from a Workforce Summit speech, arguing that the string of gaffes is no longer funny. On "Fox & Friends" Thursday, Trump noted Harris' role as second in command, arguing she should be capable of "picking up [the] slack" from President Biden.
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
16K+
Followers
946
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy