ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

ESPY for the best game, which featured the Chiefs, was an obvious choice, as NFL noted

By Pete Grathoff
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

If you gave a sports fan time to pick the best game of the past year, it wouldn’t take more than, say, 13 seconds to realize it’s the Chiefs’ overtime playoff win over the Bills, right?

The Chiefs won 42-36 in an AFC Divisional playoff game that fans still talk about, to the chagrin of Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen .

It should be no surprise that the epic contest won the ESPY on Wednesday for the best game.

The NFL tweeted a video showing highlights from the final 20 minutes or so of the game. The league wrote : “The ESPY winner for best game, as if there was any doubt. @Chiefs”

Here is the full list of ESPY winners.

Best Championship Performance: Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

Best Breakthrough Athlete: Eileen Gu, Skiing

Best Athlete, Women’s Sports: Katie Ledecky

Best Athlete, Men’s Sports: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Best Record-Breaking Performance: Stephen Curry most 3-pointers made in NBA history

Best Play: Megan Rapinoe Scores from the Corner

Best Comeback Athlete: Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors

Best Team: Golden State Warriors

Best NWSL Player: Ashley Hatch, Washington Spirit

Best MLS Player: Carlos Vela, LAFC

Best Athlete with a Disability, Men’s Sports: Brad Snyder, Paratriathlon

Best Athlete with a Disability, Women’s Sports: Jessica Long, Swimming

Best Athlete, Men’s Action Sports: Eli Tomac, Supercross

Best Athlete, Women’s Action Sports: Eileen Gu, Skiing

Best College Athlete, Men’s Sports: Bryce Young, Alabama Football

Best College Athlete, Women’s Sports: Jocelyn Alo, Oklahoma Softball

Best International Athlete, Men’s Soccer: Kylian Mbappé, PSG

Best International Athlete, Women’s Soccer: Sam Kerr, Chelsea

Best MLB Player: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Best MMA Fighter: Charles Oliveira

Best NBA Player: Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Best WNBA Player: Candace Parker, Chicago Sky

Best NFL Player: Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Best NHL Player: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Best Athlete, Men’s Golf: Justin Thomas

Best Athlete, Women’s Golf: Nelly Korda

Best Athlete, Men’s Tennis: Rafael Nadal

Best Athlete, Women’s Tennis: Emma Raducanu

Best Bowler: Kyle Troup

Best Boxer: Tyson Fury

Best Driver: Kyle Larson, NASCAR

Best Game: Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Buffalo Bills in OT

Best Jockey: Jose Ortiz

Best Olympian, Men’s Sports: Caeleb Dressel, Swimming

Best Olympian, Women’s Sports: Katie Ledecky, Swimming

Best WWE Moment: Cody Rhodes returns to WWE at Wrestlemania

SPECIAL AWARDS

Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Dick Vitale

Arthur Ashe Award for Courage: Vitali Klitschko

Pat Tillman Award for Service: Gretchen Evans

SPORTS HUMANITARIAN AWARDS

Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award: Albert Pujols, St. Louis Cardinals

Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award: Noor Abukaram, Kendall Dudley, Sydney Moore, Alicia Serratos, Lucy Westlake

Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year: Denver Broncos

Sports Humanitarian League of the Year: WNBA

Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award Honorees: Chris Evert, Steve Gleason, Dikembe Mutombo

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Saddened By The Antonio Brown Video

Antonio Brown's life has taken quite a turn over the past couple of years. The once-upon-a-time All-Pro wide receiver is now out of the league completely, performing at music festivals. Brown, who starred for the Steelers before bouncing around with the Raiders, Patriots and Buccaneers, went viral for his music...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
City
Buffalo, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
The Kansas City Star

Silver Dollar City worker dies after ‘incident’ at Missouri theme park. ‘Great sorrow’

A Silver Dollar City maintenance and construction worker recently died after an “incident” at the Missouri theme park, according to local media reports. “It is with great sorrow that we share the loss of a Silver Dollar City employee following an incident that occurred while working” during the late afternoon of Wednesday, July 20, park officials said in a statement to the Branson Tri-Lakes News.
BRANSON, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Dikembe Mutombo
Person
Carlos Vela
Person
Connor Mcdavid
Person
Katie Ledecky
Person
Cody Rhodes
Person
Megan Rapinoe
Person
Albert Pujols
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Kansas City Star

Man tried to drive through Kansas City crime scene, got arrested for DUI: police

A 24-year old man was arrested Tuesday after Kansas City police say he attempted to drive through an active crime scene while he appeared to be heavily intoxicated. According to court records, a KCPD patrol vehicle was blocking off the intersection at 57th Street and Swope Parkway late Monday, near midnight, when the driver behind the wheel of a Chevy sedan tried to pass through.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espy#Nba#American Football#Afc Divisional#Men S Sports#Lafc Best Athlete
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Skiing
The Kansas City Star

Man critically injured in shooting outside QuikTrip in Independence; person in custody

A man was critically injured when he was shot Friday during an argument with another man outside a QuikTrip in Independence, according to police. Officers responded about 1:15 p.m. to a reported disturbance involving two men when one of the men allegedly shot the other at the QuikTrip in the 17800 block of East 39th Street, Independence police said on Facebook.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
The Kansas City Star

Going after Greitens

If there is a monetary amount that would ensure that former Gov. Eric Greitens does not win the Republican Primary for U.S. Senate next month, then the Show Me Values PAC appears determined to find it.
MISSOURI STATE
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
10K+
Followers
948
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy